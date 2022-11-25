Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project. The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection...
City of Sioux City gives warning about using de-icers on new sidewalks and driveways
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City is warning residents about the use of de-icers on newly installed sidewalks or driveways. The city said in a statement that those who have installed sidewalks or driveways during the 2022 construction season should use plain sand as ice melt this winter.
Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted.
South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed
Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
Winners of Sioux City’s Festival of Trees announced
The main floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre has been lined with some of Siouxland's best-designed holiday decor.
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRUCK ON INTERSTATE 29
A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN WAS KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A CONSTRUCTION SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILERS AS SHE WALKED ALONG INTERSTATE 29 EARLY SATURDAY IN UNION COUNTY. THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS THE 39-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS WALKING IN THE DRIVING LANE ON I-29 JUST BEFORE 5 A.M. SATURDAY A MILE NORTH OF NORTH SIOUX CITY WHEN SHE WAS STRUCK BY THE VEHICLE.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
Christmas Acres opens for 26th year
For 26 years, the Scheitlers have decked out their property with over 150,000 lights, numerous inflatables, and other holiday displays, drawing folks from all over the tri-state area.
Is Sioux Falls Getting A Big Snowstorm on Tuesday?
We all knew that snow was going to grace our presence eventually this winter. Based on multiple reports from our friends at the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, it looks like Tuesday we will see our first significant snow of the season. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls...
McCarthy wins recount, defeats challenger Steiner retaining Ward 4 Council seat
MADISON, Neb. -- After all two hours of counting ballots, the results are in. Incumbent Andrew McCarthy defeated challenger Zach Steiner to retain his spot on the Norfolk Ward 4 Council. Before Monday's recount, McCarthy led the vote total 696 to 690. After the recount, McCarthy was declared the winner...
South Dakota inmate death at Mike Durfee State Prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate has died of what state officials say appears to be natural causes. 68-year old Gregory Wyman died at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield on Saturday. Wyman was serving sentences from Lawrence County for sexual contact with a child.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Accumulating snow expected for the southeastern counties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for the southeastern counties in our area Monday evening through Tuesday evening as a storm system is set to bring accumulating snow and gusty winds to the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued...
Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Bread & Circus Kitchen to close temporarily
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant will be closing its doors temporarily for a remodel starting next week. In a Facebook post, Bread & Circus Kitchen said they are replacing their kitchen floor, which will require them to be closed until the project is complete. They will...
Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – One person died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.
Helen Hays
Helen Hays of Burbank, SD died peacefully on November 24, 2022 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Helen was born April 7th, 1947 in Elk Point, SD to Chester and Gladys (McClain) Chamberlain.
