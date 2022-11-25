ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota DOT prepping for freezing rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some freezing rain is in the forecast for a portion of South Dakota, and the DOT is preparing. KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt tells us that the best chances for the freezing rain will be near and southeast of Sioux Falls beginning early on the morning of November 29, though cold air is expected to quickly turn the precipitation to snow as the day progresses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Minervas Grill and Bar in Yankton has Closed

Minervas Grill and Bar has officially closed after 20 years in Yankton. Matt Sawyer with WR Hospitality commented on the situation. Sawyer declined to name the new restaurant that will be moving into the location at this time.
YANKTON, SD
kscj.com

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY TRUCK ON INTERSTATE 29

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN WAS KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A CONSTRUCTION SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILERS AS SHE WALKED ALONG INTERSTATE 29 EARLY SATURDAY IN UNION COUNTY. THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS THE 39-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WAS WALKING IN THE DRIVING LANE ON I-29 JUST BEFORE 5 A.M. SATURDAY A MILE NORTH OF NORTH SIOUX CITY WHEN SHE WAS STRUCK BY THE VEHICLE.
UNION COUNTY, SD
B102.7

Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?

Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota inmate death at Mike Durfee State Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate has died of what state officials say appears to be natural causes. 68-year old Gregory Wyman died at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield on Saturday. Wyman was serving sentences from Lawrence County for sexual contact with a child.
SPRINGFIELD, SD
nwestiowa.com

Pickup strikes pedestrian in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A pedestrian received minor injuries when he was struck by a pickup about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Orange City. Sixteen-year-old Beau Wayne Webber of Orange City was making a right turn from Second Street Southeast onto Frankfort Avenue Southeast when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup’s passenger side mirror struck 65-year-old Terry Lee Hofmeyer of Orange City as he was crossing the street, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Bread & Circus Kitchen to close temporarily

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local restaurant will be closing its doors temporarily for a remodel starting next week. In a Facebook post, Bread & Circus Kitchen said they are replacing their kitchen floor, which will require them to be closed until the project is complete. They will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Friday fire ruins Thanksgiving for Sioux Falls family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire ruined the holiday weekend for a Sioux Falls family. At 2:45 pm Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 2900 block of N. Highland Ave. The shed was on fire, as well as the exterior...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Helen Hays

Helen Hays of Burbank, SD died peacefully on November 24, 2022 in her home surrounded by loved ones. Helen was born April 7th, 1947 in Elk Point, SD to Chester and Gladys (McClain) Chamberlain.
BURBANK, SD

