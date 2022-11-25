ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full

The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran

It looks like U.S. men’s national team fans don’t have to worry about Christian Pulisic’s injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday’s Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands.
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury

The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
Cracking the covert app that exposed Europe's drug gangs

From torture and murder in the Netherlands and Serbia to an unprecedented web of corruption in Belgium, the Sky ECC investigation has shone a light into some of Europe's darkest corners. After English, the most common language used on Sky ECC was Albanian, investigators found.
Belgian port city terrorised by drug violence

In Belgium's port city of Antwerp, residents live in fear of eruptions of violence between the gangs that control Europe's vast cocaine trade. The city is the main port of entry into Europe for Latin American cocaine, a business controlled by transnational cartels with an increasing reputation for the most extreme violence.

