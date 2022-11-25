While Black Friday may be over, we're still seeing notable discounts on Select reader favorites, including Apple’s AirPods Pro. The second (and newest) iteration of these expert-recommended earbuds are at their lowest price ever, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. The first-generation AirPods Pro were a Black Friday 2021 bestseller. Discounted from $249 to $199, this deal — as well as other Black Friday sales — can be found across major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Best Buy. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for a gift for your favorite college student or music lover, now might be the ideal time to snag a pair.

4 DAYS AGO