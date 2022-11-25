Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Protests at iPhone assembly plant could cost Apple billions
Protests at a Foxconn plant in China where the two iPhone 14 Pro models are assembled will allegedly cut deeply into the supply of these handsets. Millions of units that would have been produced in 2022 without the protests supposedly now will not be. Workers clashed with police during recent...
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
More than $10M in ‘high-end’ knock-offs seized in Lower Manhattan
Cops netted more than $10 million in “high-end” counterfeit goods Monday in a crackdown on illegal street vendors in Lower Manhattan, police officials said. The NYPD’s sweep of knock-off purses, sneakers and other illicit goods on Canal Street led to 17 total arrests, with the rogue vendors facing a top charge of trademark counterfeiting property over $1,000, a felony in the state, Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said. “The area of enforcement we went to today resembled a local street market,” the chief said at a press conference a few hours after the bust. “Sidewalks are blocked, there’s property everywhere, merchandise everywhere....
$10 a month gets you an iPhone 14 Plus!
Get an iPhone 14 Plus for just 10 bucks a month! Save $540, and get $200 when you switch, in this cool Cyber Monday deal
Cult of Mac
Save 90% on Prism Drive cloud storage subscriptions up to 10TB
If you’re looking for affordable cloud storage but missed Cyber Monday’s deals, you’re in luck. We’re extending our Cyber Monday sale to November 30, so you can still score price-drops on a curated list of tech, apps, gift cards and more. That includes a lifetime Prism...
Cult of Mac
New Oceanic+ app turns your Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer
Apple made a splash Monday in the world of scuba diving, noting that divers can now add the Oceanic+ Dive Computer App to their Apple Watch Ultra and use a companion app for iPhone. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, Oceanic+ takes advantage of Apple Watch Ultra’s depth...
Cult of Mac
Tykr has the scoop on over 30,000 stocks, and it’s $100 during this one-day doorbuster sale
If you want to learn how to invest while minimizing risk, try Tykr, which is rated 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot. This stock screener app has the scoop on thousands of stocks, and it’s a great way to learn. If you missed our Black Friday price drops, it’s not too late to find a sweet deal. This Sunday only, we’re discounting Tykr Pro Lifetime Plans to $99.99. Get it on sale on November 27 before the price returns to normal!
Cult of Mac
These are Apple’s picks for the best App Store apps and games of 2022
Apple crowned 16 apps and games as winners of its 2022 App Store Awards for “making a profound cultural impact.” The App Store’s editorial team honored apps and games on five platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. This time around, the company also selected...
Cult of Mac
Apple tests iPhone bug-fix system that doesn’t require full iOS updates
A second round of ‘Rapid Security Response’ bug patches for the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 betas were seeded to developers and other beta testers on Monday. At this point, Apple is testing the system for distributing these by releasing them for beta versions of the operating systems.
Cult of Mac
Stash your Apple Watch on the go with WaterField’s new Time Travel Case
WaterField Designs’ new Time Travel Case for Apple Watch provides an elegant way to take your smartwatch, its charging puck and up to three bands on the road. Made of full-grain leather, the folding rectangular case comes in four colors, the company said Tuesday. Time Travel Case for Apple...
Cult of Mac
30% off great Laut accessories for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and more
It’s that time of year when Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem to stretch for days and days. The Cult of Mac Store is offering 30% off a range of wonderful Laut accessories for Apple products through Friday, December 2. You can pick up a protective and colorful folio...
Cult of Mac
Sleek new 7-in-1 USB-C dock offers dual 4K HDMI ports
Plugable’s new USB-C dock is small enough to be mistaken a hub but has room for seven ports. And that includes dual 4K HDMI ports that can be used even with Macs that ordinarily support only one external monitor. The USB-C HDMI Docking Station also has USB and Ethernet...
Cult of Mac
Enjoy Cyber Monday savings on a portable Apple Watch charger
The Apple Watch remains a wish-list favorite this holiday season. But if you’re looking to pick one up for yourself or a loved one, don’t forget to pair it with some great Apple Watch accessories. One such example is this portable Apple Watch-compatible USB-C charger. And it’s available...
The AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price ever today for Black Friday
Forget Black Friday. Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price. Ever. A boon for those who chose to wait before pulling the trigger on these second-generation AirPods Pro, you can now grab a pair for $200, which is a nice sized savings from the original $250.
denver7.com
New Balance shoes are on sale for less than $40 today on Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The deals just keep on coming on Black Friday! Among the...
The latest Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever
While Black Friday may be over, we're still seeing notable discounts on Select reader favorites, including Apple’s AirPods Pro. The second (and newest) iteration of these expert-recommended earbuds are at their lowest price ever, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. The first-generation AirPods Pro were a Black Friday 2021 bestseller. Discounted from $249 to $199, this deal — as well as other Black Friday sales — can be found across major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Best Buy. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for a gift for your favorite college student or music lover, now might be the ideal time to snag a pair.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 could feature Sony’s ‘breakthrough’ camera sensor
Apple’s 2023 iPhone 15 Pro lineup will reportedly use Sony’s new image sensor with some significant improvements. The next-gen sensor can seemingly capture more light and reduce overexposure and underexposure in challenging situations. Sony is the primary camera sensor supplier for Apple. The change could allow the 2023...
CNET
You Won't Be Sorry You Bought Beats Headphones at an All-Time Low Price for Cyber Monday
If you didn't get all your headphone shopping done by Black Friday, don't worry. Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. In fact, some models cost an all-time low. Whether you're looking for yourself or check a holiday gift off the list, we heartily recommend headphones from the Beats brand. Selected deals include popular products like the Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and Beats Fit Pro, which have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro -- which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own (both earbuds are built on the same tech platform).
Consumer Reports.org
Best Cyber Monday Deals on Electronics
The early Cyber Monday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now on giftable items such as headphones, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, wireless routers, fitness trackers, laptops, and more. This weekend is the best time to find the lowest prices of the year, And because many retailers...
Cult of Mac
Elon Musk declares war on Apple
Elon Musk declared war on Apple on Monday afternoon. A Twitter war, anyway. The new owner of Twitter very publicly objects to the 30% fee the iPhone-maker claims from purchases made through the iPhone software store, and also says Apple has threatened to pull the Twitter app from the App Store. He also asked, “Do they [Apple] hate free speech in America?”
