Cult of Mac

Protests at iPhone assembly plant could cost Apple billions

Protests at a Foxconn plant in China where the two iPhone 14 Pro models are assembled will allegedly cut deeply into the supply of these handsets. Millions of units that would have been produced in 2022 without the protests supposedly now will not be. Workers clashed with police during recent...
New York Post

More than $10M in ‘high-end’ knock-offs seized in Lower Manhattan

Cops netted more than $10 million in “high-end” counterfeit goods Monday in a crackdown on illegal street vendors in Lower Manhattan, police officials said. The NYPD’s sweep of knock-off purses, sneakers and other illicit goods on Canal Street led to 17 total arrests, with the rogue vendors facing a top charge of trademark counterfeiting property over $1,000, a felony in the state, Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey said. “The area of enforcement we went to today resembled a local street market,” the chief said at a press conference a few hours after the bust. “Sidewalks are blocked, there’s property everywhere, merchandise everywhere....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cult of Mac

Save 90% on Prism Drive cloud storage subscriptions up to 10TB

If you’re looking for affordable cloud storage but missed Cyber Monday’s deals, you’re in luck. We’re extending our Cyber Monday sale to November 30, so you can still score price-drops on a curated list of tech, apps, gift cards and more. That includes a lifetime Prism...
Cult of Mac

New Oceanic+ app turns your Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer

Apple made a splash Monday in the world of scuba diving, noting that divers can now add the Oceanic+ Dive Computer App to their Apple Watch Ultra and use a companion app for iPhone. Designed by Huish Outdoors in collaboration with Apple, Oceanic+ takes advantage of Apple Watch Ultra’s depth...
Cult of Mac

Tykr has the scoop on over 30,000 stocks, and it’s $100 during this one-day doorbuster sale

If you want to learn how to invest while minimizing risk, try Tykr, which is rated 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot. This stock screener app has the scoop on thousands of stocks, and it’s a great way to learn. If you missed our Black Friday price drops, it’s not too late to find a sweet deal. This Sunday only, we’re discounting Tykr Pro Lifetime Plans to $99.99. Get it on sale on November 27 before the price returns to normal!
Cult of Mac

These are Apple’s picks for the best App Store apps and games of 2022

Apple crowned 16 apps and games as winners of its 2022 App Store Awards for “making a profound cultural impact.” The App Store’s editorial team honored apps and games on five platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. This time around, the company also selected...
Cult of Mac

Apple tests iPhone bug-fix system that doesn’t require full iOS updates

A second round of ‘Rapid Security Response’ bug patches for the iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 betas were seeded to developers and other beta testers on Monday. At this point, Apple is testing the system for distributing these by releasing them for beta versions of the operating systems.
Cult of Mac

Stash your Apple Watch on the go with WaterField’s new Time Travel Case

WaterField Designs’ new Time Travel Case for Apple Watch provides an elegant way to take your smartwatch, its charging puck and up to three bands on the road. Made of full-grain leather, the folding rectangular case comes in four colors, the company said Tuesday. Time Travel Case for Apple...
Cult of Mac

30% off great Laut accessories for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and more

It’s that time of year when Black Friday and Cyber Monday seem to stretch for days and days. The Cult of Mac Store is offering 30% off a range of wonderful Laut accessories for Apple products through Friday, December 2. You can pick up a protective and colorful folio...
Cult of Mac

Sleek new 7-in-1 USB-C dock offers dual 4K HDMI ports

Plugable’s new USB-C dock is small enough to be mistaken a hub but has room for seven ports. And that includes dual 4K HDMI ports that can be used even with Macs that ordinarily support only one external monitor. The USB-C HDMI Docking Station also has USB and Ethernet...
Cult of Mac

Enjoy Cyber Monday savings on a portable Apple Watch charger

The Apple Watch remains a wish-list favorite this holiday season. But if you’re looking to pick one up for yourself or a loved one, don’t forget to pair it with some great Apple Watch accessories. One such example is this portable Apple Watch-compatible USB-C charger. And it’s available...
denver7.com

New Balance shoes are on sale for less than $40 today on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The deals just keep on coming on Black Friday! Among the...
NBC News

The latest Apple Air Pods Pro are at their lowest price ever

While Black Friday may be over, we're still seeing notable discounts on Select reader favorites, including Apple’s AirPods Pro. The second (and newest) iteration of these expert-recommended earbuds are at their lowest price ever, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. The first-generation AirPods Pro were a Black Friday 2021 bestseller. Discounted from $249 to $199, this deal — as well as other Black Friday sales — can be found across major retailers such as Target, Amazon and Best Buy. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or searching for a gift for your favorite college student or music lover, now might be the ideal time to snag a pair.
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 could feature Sony’s ‘breakthrough’ camera sensor

Apple’s 2023 iPhone 15 Pro lineup will reportedly use Sony’s new image sensor with some significant improvements. The next-gen sensor can seemingly capture more light and reduce overexposure and underexposure in challenging situations. Sony is the primary camera sensor supplier for Apple. The change could allow the 2023...
CNET

You Won't Be Sorry You Bought Beats Headphones at an All-Time Low Price for Cyber Monday

If you didn't get all your headphone shopping done by Black Friday, don't worry. Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. In fact, some models cost an all-time low. Whether you're looking for yourself or check a holiday gift off the list, we heartily recommend headphones from the Beats brand. Selected deals include popular products like the Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and Beats Fit Pro, which have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro -- which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own (both earbuds are built on the same tech platform).
Consumer Reports.org

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Electronics

The early Cyber Monday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now on giftable items such as headphones, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, wireless routers, fitness trackers, laptops, and more. This weekend is the best time to find the lowest prices of the year, And because many retailers...
Cult of Mac

Elon Musk declares war on Apple

Elon Musk declared war on Apple on Monday afternoon. A Twitter war, anyway. The new owner of Twitter very publicly objects to the 30% fee the iPhone-maker claims from purchases made through the iPhone software store, and also says Apple has threatened to pull the Twitter app from the App Store. He also asked, “Do they [Apple] hate free speech in America?”

