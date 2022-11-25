PITTSBURGH — Led by Dae Dae Grant's 26 points, the Duquesne Dukes defeated the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 72-61 on Tuesday night. Josh Pierre-Louis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Gauchos. The Dukes improved to 6-1 with the win and the Gauchos fell to 4-2.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO