Clayton News Daily
Hong Kong to ask Beijing to rule on use of foreign lawyers in national security cases
Hong Kong's leader said he'll ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security cases in the city, a move with repercussions for the upcoming trial of jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The announcement came Monday, hours after the Court of Final Appeal (CFA), the city's...
Clayton News Daily
China's security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place over...
Clayton News Daily
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China's top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people's lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government's stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns to suppress the...
Clayton News Daily
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions. In a statement, the Chinese...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
Clayton News Daily
New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station
Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
Clayton News Daily
Who the United States Could Play Next If It Beats Iran
If the United States men’s national team upends Iran in their final group play match on Tuesday, the road ahead for the squad in the elimination round has started to come into focus. The USMNT needs a victory against Iran to advance to the round of 16, where they...
Rachel Marsden: 'Western values' mean nothing with Venezuela
Wonder how Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau feels now that U.S. President Joe Biden is turning to Venezuela to ramp up oil for Western markets? You know, the same Venezuela whose President Nicolas Maduro still has a $15 million State Department bounty on his head for unqualified “narco-terrorism” (despite that being primarily the domain of U.S. allies in neighboring Colombia). The same Venezuela that Washington has spent years relentlessly denigrating,...
