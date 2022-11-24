Read full article on original website
wsplradio.com
Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois legislators have one more chance to finalize the criminal justice overhaul known as the SAFE-T Act. Major portions take effect Jan. 1 and lawmakers have three more days in their fall session to clarify the massive plan. The main point of contention is the plan to eliminate cash bail. Advocates say poor people have to sit in jail awaiting trial because they can’t make bail but affluent defendants can pay their way to pretrial release. Legislative changes must be approved by three-fifth majorities in both houses to take effect immediately. Negotiations are ongoing, though Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth hasn’t shared details.
wsplradio.com
Jesse White Awards Over $5.6 Million in Adult Literacy Grants
SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded over $5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants to help students develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills. The Adult Literacy Program awards grants in three categories: Adult Volunteer Literacy, Penny Severns Family Literacy, and Workplace Skills Enhancement. Over 10,000 students are served by adult literacy programs around the state. Adult literacy projects help Illinois adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.
