Jacksonville, FL

folioweekly.com

Local voices, local flair: Jacksonville’s zine scene looks to grow

The organizers of a local zine fest are building on its success with the creation of a new nonprofit. Chatter filled the Jacksonville Public Library on a recent Saturday afternoon, the excitement defying the hushed atmosphere people might expect from a house of books. Near the library’s entrance stood Ma...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Back On The Scene

It’s been almost three years since Georgio Valentino was last in Jacksonville, the site of his last real job, editor of “Folio Weekly.” He hopped a plane to Athens for vacation in March 2020, with plans to return in just a couple of weeks. But then the pandemic happened, and he was stuck. “Folio,” in its original incarnation, died a month later, and then Valentino was suddenly without a job, isolated from his family, his friends and all of his possessions, including his musical instruments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
folioweekly.com

Flaunting the First Coast for the Children

A preview of the 2022 Winter Design Show benefiting Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital. The Women’s Board of Children’s Hospital is a board of devoted individuals who raise funds for the hospital ensuring the best healthcare available for the children served. One way they raise funds is through an annual event, which this year is the Winter Design Show: Flaunting the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick

Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

