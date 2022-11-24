Read full article on original website
Orange Park Police Department searching for suspect involved in Bestbet shootingZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Five Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart Reopened after Police ActivityBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Local voices, local flair: Jacksonville’s zine scene looks to grow
The organizers of a local zine fest are building on its success with the creation of a new nonprofit. Chatter filled the Jacksonville Public Library on a recent Saturday afternoon, the excitement defying the hushed atmosphere people might expect from a house of books. Near the library’s entrance stood Ma...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Back On The Scene
It’s been almost three years since Georgio Valentino was last in Jacksonville, the site of his last real job, editor of “Folio Weekly.” He hopped a plane to Athens for vacation in March 2020, with plans to return in just a couple of weeks. But then the pandemic happened, and he was stuck. “Folio,” in its original incarnation, died a month later, and then Valentino was suddenly without a job, isolated from his family, his friends and all of his possessions, including his musical instruments.
SPOTLIGHT: First weekend in December features several holiday-themed events
Jacksonville, Fl — The first weekend of December features several holiday-themed events throughout NE Florida. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Saturday night features the Moonlight Movie ‘Elf’ starting at 7:00 PM. Nights of Lights...
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
Flaunting the First Coast for the Children
A preview of the 2022 Winter Design Show benefiting Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital. The Women’s Board of Children’s Hospital is a board of devoted individuals who raise funds for the hospital ensuring the best healthcare available for the children served. One way they raise funds is through an annual event, which this year is the Winter Design Show: Flaunting the First Coast.
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to appear in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Jacksonville Dec. 3, for fans who are interested in exclusive goodies from the brand. The truck will be located at the St. Johns Town Center. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Here are some exclusive...
Councilmembers mostly silent following Confederate Flag flown over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILE, Fla. — Most members of Jacksonville’s City Council remained silent Monday after a plane pulling a Confederate Flag and the words “Put Monuments Back” flew over TIAA Bank Stadium just before the Jaguars game Sunday. Attendees we spoke with at TIAA Bank Field were shocked...
Welcome home, sailors of the USS Thomas Hudner!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Thomas Hudner made it home just in time for the holidays. It was a heartfelt homecoming for the 350 sailors who came home. Action News Jax got to meet one special sailor on his special day. “It feels great...
Drowning toddler, carjacking, and fast-food threat: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories in video from this week. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler. A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim.
Jax announces details on how to apply for emergency rental and utility assistance program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has distributed over $62.6 million of federal funds since March 2021. Those funds have been used for rent and utility assistance to Duval County residents unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
Goodwill sets opening in East Arlington at Kernan and McCormick
Goodwill Industries of North Florida scheduled a ribbon-cutting for 10 a.m. Nov. 29 for its thrift store and donation center at 1919 Kernan Blvd. in East Arlington. The store is at Kernan Boulevard and McCormick Road, replacing a donation center in nearby Cobblestone Crossing. Goodwill Industries of North Florida operates...
‘This shows love’: Girvin Road Christmas lights back in action
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on Girvin Road. Blackhawk Bluff neighbors kicked off their annual holiday Christmas light display Friday evening. Harry Smith has lived in the Blackhawk Bluff neighborhood for four decades and has been going all out on his Christmas...
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
‘We want justice’: Sister seeks answers behind October shooting that killed her brother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed on Jacksonville’s westside in October is desperate for answers and hopes the police find the person who killed their loved one. Sherrod Freeman, 34, was identified by his sister as the man who was found shot and...
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl last seen in Jacksonville
Florida authorities are searching for a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl who was last seen in Jacksonville on Saturday.
