A shopping guide to the best … knee-high boots

By Melanie Wilkinson
 4 days ago

Buy

Embellished, £90, next.co.uk

Black, £159, zara.com

Blue Lyocell, £230, camper.com

Rent

Star print, rent from £123 by Saint Laurent from hurrcollective.com

Dark brown, rent from £104 by Aquazurra from byrotation.com

Snakeprint, £44 for four days’ rental by By Far from mywardrobe.com

Thrift

Black suede, £18.80 by Juicy Couture from thrift.plus

Black leather with chains, £90, rokit.co.uk

Brown flat boots, £210 by Chanel from vestiairecollective.com

