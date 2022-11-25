ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Giants’ Andrew Thomas: ‘No excuses’ after struggling amid illness

By Paul Schwartz, Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Thomas was sick all week and yet did not miss a snap for the Giants in their 28-20 loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium . Thomas was not happy at all with the way he played, as he allowed his first two sacks of the season, with linebacker Micah Parsons getting him twice in the second half.

“I don’t make any excuses,’’ Thomas said. “I got to play better. Let the team down today.’’

Asked how he was feeling, Thomas said “I don’t think it matters; I didn’t play well enough.’’

Parsons now has 12 sacks in his second NFL season.

“Throughout the whole game, I felt I didn’t play to the standard or level I want to play at,’’ Thomas said.

“He wasn’t feeling good.’’ coach Brian Daboll said. “I’d say he was fighting through it today, too. Give those guys a lot of credit that pushed through things, and I certainly do.’’

Andrew Thomas gave up his first two sacks of the season against the Cowboys.
Giants will now reveal just how legitimate they really are

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a phone conversation with free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday. The Cowboys are reportedly meeting with Beckham on Dec. 5. The Giants also have a meeting coming in the next few days with Beckham.

“Odell could help us,’’ Jones said. “I believe that right now. Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge here.”

Beckham is coming off tearing his left ACL for the second time — he underwent surgery Feb. 22 — and it is unknown if he is ready to play.

“We’ll have to see,” Jones said. “I haven’t gotten the benefit of his rehab work and where he is.”

Daboll did not hide his displeasure with the offense having only 10 players on the field on a key fourth-and-1 in the third quarter that was not converted.

“Can’t happen,’’ Daboll said.

Rookie OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux had a season-high five quarterback hits but missed a sack of Dak Prescott early in the third quarter.

“That hurts,’’ Thibodeaux said. “It definitely eats you alive when you miss those plays that they give to you. I just got to keep getting better so when those opportunities come I make ‘em.’’

Kayvon Thibodeaux had a season-high five quarterback hits.
The newly configured line had Jack Anderson at left guard making his first start, Nick Gates making his first start at center since the 2021 opener and Tyre Phillips making his fourth start in place of rookie Evan Neal at right tackle. … Graham Gano’s 57-yard field goal in the first quarter matched the Giants’ franchise record. Aldrick Rosas hit a 57-yarder against the Bears in December 2018. … Thibodeaux and S Dane Belton cramped up and had to come off the field in the third quarter. … Rookie CB Cor’Dale Flott was evaluated for a concussion in the third quarter and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Giants report card: Run game non-existent again

Heading into Thursday’s game, the Giants had not scored an offensive touchdown on Thanksgiving in — wait for it — 84 years.

True, it is not a large sample size, but the Giants clearly are rarely at their best playing on this holiday.

This was the 16th Thanksgiving game for the Giants — every game on the road. They were 7-5-3 all time and, more recently, came in with a three-game losing streak, losing on Thanksgiving in 1992 (30-3 to the Cowboys), 2009 (losing 26-6 in Denver) and 2017 (losing 20-10 in Washington with the only touchdown coming on a Janoris Jenkins interception return on defense).

The last time the Giants won a game on Thanksgiving? It was 1982, when Lawrence Taylor returned an interception 97 yards in a 13-6 victory in Detroit. Again, no touchdowns on offense. Before Saquon Barkley scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, the last time the Giants scored a touchdown on offense on Thanksgiving came on Nov. 24, 1938, in a 7-7 tie at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field, when Ed Danowski tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Dale Burnett.

Hero

Dalton Schultz caught two third-quarter touchdown passes, converting a game-changing third-and-goal from the 15-yard line and breaking a shoestring tackle to stretch the ball over the goal line on a 6-yard score.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8MqU_0jN4WGF800 Giants’ depleted secondary had no answers vs. Cowboys receivers Zero

The Giants pass rush didn’t manage a sack, despite five quarterback hits from Kayvon Thibodeaux. That’s two games and zero sacks against the Cowboys’ offensive line for the Giants this season.

Unsung hero

With critics ready for the Cowboys to make Tony Pollard their starting running back, Ezekiel Elliott answered the bell with 16 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Key stat

63.6 percent of third downs (7 of 11) converted by the Cowboys, including 4-for-4 on three second-half touchdown drives.

Quote

“I ain’t gonna sit around here and throw my helmet away and s–t. Everything will be alright. We just have to learn from it.”

— Giants outside linebacker Jihad Ward

Community Policy