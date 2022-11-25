ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture

The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Status Revealed In Patriots-Bills Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 13 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of eight players on the report as they prepare to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Buffalo Bills and AFC Playoff Standings: Chasing the Chiefs

Stop us if you've heard this before ... but the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are positioned at the top of the AFC playoff race, maybe destined to joust until the end. Stop of us you haven't heard this before ... but Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Final Penalty ‘A Crushing Moment’

NASHVILLE – Ryan Tannehill thought his moment was at hand. There was 1:53 to play and the Tennessee Titans trailed by just a touchdown after their defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 31-yard field goal. As the Titans quarterback, Tannehill has directed 13 game-winning drives in the fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hell-bent in their pursuit of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but Cowboys Nation probably wants to make sure that Dallas doesn't have blinders on regarding help at that position from other candidates. Should the Cowboys - now 8-3 and trying to...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Matt Ryan, Colts Offensive Line Underperform in Loss to Steelers

On Monday Night, the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts looked to keep their playoff hopes alive by welcoming the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lucas Oil Stadium. With a favorable matchup, the Colts had a victory on the horizon, but instead, squandered it in another terrible outing, losing 24-17 and thus marking the eighth consecutive victory for the Steelers against the Colts since 2011.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ... So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham. The simple answer to the roster move (first reported...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Dolphins Pro Bowl Vote Leaders, Veteran Tackle Signed

This is most definitely a new year for the Miami Dolphins, and that extends to Pro Bowl voting. Whereas the Dolphins usually are an afterthought, they're definitely a factor in the Pro Bowl voting this year, with their players receiving the fourth-highest number of votes through the first round of voting.
Centre Daily

Don’t Expect Benny Snell to Sustain Significant Role in Steelers Offense

PITTSBURGH -- Benny Snell's "battlefield promotion", as head coach Mike Tomlin put it, was a successful one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Already shorthanded at running back, the Steelers watched Najee Harris take a big hit to the torso that knocked him from the game in the first half, but the running game didn't miss a beat.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Bills’ Von Miller Expects to Return From Knee Injury vs. Jets in Week 14

Bills linebacker Von Miller revealed Tuesday that he suffered damage to the meniscus in his right knee in his team’s win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Despite the injury, Miller said on TheVonCast that he aims to return to the field for the Bills’ Week 14 home game against the Jets on Dec. 11. That would mean Miller would miss Thursday’s Week 13 game against the Patriots.
Centre Daily

Chiefs Pass Bills as Super Bowl LVII Favorites

The Chiefs (9-2) have surpassed the Bills (8-3) as Super Bowl favorites at SI Sportsbook. The Bills entered the season as the favorites and maintained that status before their recent mediocre play led to the Chiefs passing them in the standings. Buffalo has lost two of its last four games and struggled with the Lions and Browns.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings

The Ravens dropped in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings after losing to Jaguars. Analysis: "The Ravens' inability to close out their opponents is increasingly looking like it could be a fatal flaw in the DNA of John Harbaugh's team. Baltimore is up to four losses on the season despite having a lead of at least nine points in the second half of all four of those games. The latest setback might have been the most brutal, as the defense was shredded by Trevor Lawrence on a last-minute touchdown drive before surrendering a two-point conversion to cap a 28-27 loss. Throw in a vulgar tweet from Lamar Jackson after the game (Harbaugh called it "out of character"), and the Ravens didn't exactly cover themselves in glory in Week 12."
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Texans Draft CJ Stroud? Houston Needs to Answer QB Question

The Houston Texans were saying all the right things about giving Davis Mills the chance to prove he can be the starting quarterback for them moving forward. After a 1-8-1 start to the season, however, the audition came to an end and Kyle Allen was inserted as the starting quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Colts Still Outside of Top 10 in 2023 NFL Draft Order

If you've spent any time online lately talking sports then you can probably tell that the Indianapolis Colts fan base has been split as of late between people wanting the team's losses to pile up in order to improve their draft position and build for the future and those who hold onto their immediate support and hope for wins each week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Kenny Pickett Finding Voice in Steelers’ Play-Calling Discussions

PITTSBURGH -- On the road, playing against a formidable defense with the game on the line, Kenny Pickett made one of the best calls of his young career so far. After piloting the Pittsburgh Steelers down onto the doorstep of a game-winning score, Pickett made the play call that directed Benny Snell into the endzone, according to center Mason Cole.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Reed Blankenship is ‘Back’ to Bail Out the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - When Reed Blankenship showed up in Philadelphia this summer, he was the last man in the safety group as an undrafted free agent who got $5,000 to sign after a busy career as a five-year starter at little-known Middle Tennessee State. Nick Sirianni had a contact or two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Rams McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams do not have a clear starter at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday made it five straight games without a win for the Rams. With their first two choices, Matthew Stafford and John Wolford,...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy