Purdue men's basketball takes Game 1 of Thanksgiving Tournament

The No. 24 Purdue men’s basketball team handed West Virginia its first loss 80-68 Thanksgiving night in the first game of potentially three, part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

The Boilermakers (4-0) dealt with the Mountaineers (4-1) on Thursday, ensuring they’ll play No. 6 Gonzaga (4-1), which defeated Portland State (2-3), 102-78 early Saturday morning.

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers in scoring with 24 and continued his streak of double-doubles to start the season, grabbing 12 rebounds. The junior center nearly knocked down all 12 of his free throws, shooting 100% from the line until the end of the second half when he missed them both after a shooting foul.

Edey missed his first four field goals in the second half before finding his same scoring groove as the first, putting down a dunk, followed by a few jump hooks.

West Virginia kept the game within 10 points most of the night, capitalizing on Purdue’s 18 turnovers with 18 fastbreak points. The Mountaineers’ Erik Stevenson led his team with 17 points, but was 6 for 16 from the field and missed five of six 3-pointer attempts.

The team plays again on Friday night at 11:30 p.m. EST, against No. 6 Gonzaga. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will be played in the Moda Center, which is the home court of the Portland Trailblazers.

NOTES:

• While Purdue had only two players in double figures, Ethan Morton nearly had a double in the game, too. Morton had 9 assists during his 28 minutes of action.

• Purdue had a season high 18 turnovers on Thursday night against West Virginia’s pressure defense. Zach Edey had the most on the team with 6.

• West Virginia’s Joe Toussaint is no stranger to the Boilermakers. Toussaint scored 16 points off the Mountaineer bench. Previously, he played for three seasons for Iowa. While at Iowa last season, he played in all 36 games, including starting in the first 21.

• On Thursday, Edey had his fourth consecutive double-double to start the season.

• Purdue played 10 different players against West Virginia and each had at least 13 minutes of action. All players scored with the exception of Brian Waddell.

• Purdue never trailed in the game and opened the game on a 9-0 run.

• Both teams scored 26 points in the paint. Purdue had an advantage at the line going 24 of 28 while West Virginia was 11 of 17. And Purdue won the rebounding battle, 35-31 and 3-pointers made – 8 to 5. The Mountaineers outscored the Boilers 18-3 on fast-break points and 31-24 in bench scoring.