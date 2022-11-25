11/24/22 Purdue-West Virginia Men's Basketball Statistics

Purdue finished the regular season on top of the Big Ten West Division this weekend, going 8-4 in its conference. On the rival’s home field, the Boilermakers won 30-16 against Indiana and secured both the Old Oaken Bucket and a chance to compete in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a first in program history. The championship game was first introduced to the conference in 2011 when Nebraska joined the conference, and Purdue has never qualified.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO