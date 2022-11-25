ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

11/24/22 Purdue-West Virginia Men's Basketball Statistics

 5 days ago
Purdue men's basketball takes Game 1 of Thanksgiving Tournament

The No. 24 Purdue men’s basketball team handed West Virginia its first loss 80-68 Thanksgivi…

Purdue men's basketball: Still undefeated

No. 24 Purdue made itself known this weekend at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament with consecutive wins over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke. A team that was barely in the AP Top 25 poll not only beat two top-10 opponents but did so by nearly 20-point margins. The Boilermakers (6-0) beat No. 8 Duke and No. 6 Gonzaga by 19 and 18 points respectively.
Purdue women's basketball: Boilers go 2-1 in Cancún

The Boilermakers picked up two wins over Thanksgiving break, but lost their undefeated record to Florida State. Purdue (6-1) defeated Harvard (3-4) 85-63 on Thursday, lost to Florida State (7-1) 76-75 on Friday and beat Oklahoma State (6-2) 71-65 on Saturday. “We would have liked to finish 3-0, obviously. Before...
Tournament bound: Purdue given No. 8 seed after 1-1 week

Players, coaches and fans of Purdue volleyball gathered around TVs in the Spurgeon Center at Mackey Arena to learn the team’s NCAA Tournament fate Sunday night. Purdue sat through 51 teams getting their names and postseason rankings announced before hearing its own. Two rows of volleyball players, sitting in anticipation, erupted with excitement upon learning they would be playing Tennessee as the No. 8 seed in Louisville.
Big Ten West Champs

The Purdue Boilermakers, who started their season as an unranked team, now stand as an unranked team who just won the Big Ten West Conference Title on Saturday. Their victory over Indiana, paired with Nebraska's win over Iowa, earned them a spot in the conference championship at Lucas Oil Stadium this coming weekend in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game.
'Chip on their shoulders'

Purdue finished the regular season on top of the Big Ten West Division this weekend, going 8-4 in its conference. On the rival’s home field, the Boilermakers won 30-16 against Indiana and secured both the Old Oaken Bucket and a chance to compete in the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, a first in program history. The championship game was first introduced to the conference in 2011 when Nebraska joined the conference, and Purdue has never qualified.
Brother of Aidan O'Connell died before IU game

For the second year in a row, Purdue football players huddled around the Old Oaken Bucket trophy, celebrating their victory over Indiana University. The team smiled and cheered, ignoring the cold weather and reveling in their win. Except for the quarterback. Senior Aidan O’Connell stood off to the side, a...
Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range

A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
Steelers at Colts: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

Indianapolis' Matt Ryan is trying to keep the Colts' faint playoff hopes alive as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit on Monday night. Ryan regained the starting quarterback job after interim coach Jeff Saturday replaced the fired Frank Reich. In two games since, the Colts (4-6-1) have split a pair of close contests while Ryan has avoided turnovers.
Wooden Drive closes Monday for Ross-Ade renovations

Construction for the next phase of Ross-Ade Stadium starts soon. The stretch of John R. Wooden Drive and the road in front of the stadium from Tower Drive to Joe Tiller Drive will close Monday, a Purdue press release reads. The Ross-Ade renovations will complete the bowl which was previously...
PMU Christmas tree arrives from Lafayette

About 40 people cheered as workers gave the final tug and got this year's Christmas tree through the front doorway of the Purdue Memorial Union Monday afternoon. It took about 30 minutes and unhinging the doors from the entryway to get the locally grown tree inside. Workers prepared the tree...
Public library boasts newly-renovated features

The West Lafayette Public Library underwent a $11 million renovation focused on its children’s department, additional meeting room spaces and basic infrastructure. The project began in January of 2021 and was completed in the spring. “We added approximately 10,500 square feet including the new children’s room, study areas, and...
