Read full article on original website
Related
South Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian warplanes enter air defence zone
South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone. The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts from about 5:50 am local time on Wednesday, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, new reports say.
Ma been laying low since October 2020 when he gave a speech criticizing China's financial regulatory system — which angered the Chinese authorities.
WDIO-TV
Germany salvages 1-1 draw with Spain at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Germany forward Niclas Füllkrug salvaged a 1-1 draw against Spain on Sunday at the World Cup. The Germans still need to win their last group match to have a chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The four-time champions were eliminated in the group stage four years ago in Russia.
WDIO-TV
World Cup frenzy puts strain on Qatar’s camels
MESAIEED, Qatar (AP) — Shaheen stretched out on the sand and closed his eyes, but there was little time to rest for the camel. World Cup fans coming in droves to the desert outside Doha were ready for their perfect Instagram moment: riding a camel on the rolling dunes.
WDIO-TV
China’s Xi faces threat from public anger over ‘zero COVID’
SHANGHAI (AP) — Barely a month after granting himself new powers as China’s potential leader for life, Xi Jinping is facing a wave of public anger of the kind not seen for decades, sparked by his “zero COVID” strategy that will soon enter its fourth year.
WDIO-TV
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 8
Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]
WDIO-TV
AP PHOTOS: Qatar bustles with traditional and tourist stops
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The winding cobbled alleys of Souq Waqif create a labyrinthine bazaar stuffed with dozens of small stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves, shimmering crystal chandeliers and glittering jewelry. The Qatari capital’s oldest souq also features shisha lounges, antique stores, art galleries, restaurants...
WDIO-TV
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco pulled off yet another World Cup shock on Sunday, and Belgium’s aging “Golden Generation” took the hit this time. The 2-0 upset left Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit at what is likely the final World Cup for a highly-talented Belgian group that haven’t managed to convert their promise into prizes.
WDIO-TV
Australia argues against ‘endangered’ Barrier Reef status
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s environment minister said Tuesday her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change were outdated. Officials from the U.N. cultural agency and the International...
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
WDIO-TV
Netherlands beats host Qatar 2-0 to advance at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands still has a long way to go to match the “total football” teams of the 1970s, or even the more offensive “Oranje” squads that reached the World Cup final in 2010 and finished third in 2014. Still, a...
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party has vowed to “resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces,” following the largest street demonstrations in decades staged by citizens fed up with strict anti-virus restrictions. The statement from the Central Political and...
WDIO-TV
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute and the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago.
Comments / 0