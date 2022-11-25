NFA rolls past New London, finishes with three-game win streak

NORWICH - Maybe the theme song for the Norwich Free Academy football team in 2022 should be, “It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.”

The Wildcats rolled past rival New London, 27-8, in front of a huge Thanksgiving Day crowd in Norwich. It was NFA’s third straight win and fourth victory in five games following an 0-5 start.

NFA senior quarterback Colby Ayuyu set the tone on the game’s first possession by lofting a gorgeous 51-yard touchdown pass to junior Conor Gaughan.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 14-0 when junior Gage Hinkley scored on a 5-yard TD run with just eight seconds left in the second quarter. Hinkley also ran for the ensuing 2-point conversion.

NFA junior Talon Amado, Jr. scored on a nifty 31 yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 with 8:19 left in the third quarter.

Less than three minutes later, the Wildcats recovered a fumble at the Whalers’ 5-yard line. The turnover gave senior Jonathan Mercado, who got hurt in NFA’s win over Woodstock Academy a week ago and saw limited action against New London, a chance to score a touchdown in his final game and Mercado delivered, waltzing into the end zone behind a wall of blockers to give NFA a 27-0 advantage.

New London (2-8) spoiled NFA’s shutout bid early in the fourth quarter when Whalers senior quarterback Johnny Burns found Zuri Craig with a 33-yard touchdown throw on fourth-and-19.

“Once this week started everyone was 0-0 and the only thing that people cared about was if we were 1-0 at the end of the week,” NFA coach Erik Larka said. “This was the most important win of the whole season.”

What It Means

Thursday’s game marked the 160th edition of the oldest public football rivalry in America. NFA leads the series 81-68-11.

“It feels awesome,” Larka said. “I'm glad to be able to carry on the tradition and be victorious in that as well.”

By The Numbers

NFA outgained New London, 273-212.

NFA senior quarterback Colby Ayuyu completed 8-of-15 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.

NFA junior quarterback Gage Hinkley passed for 82 yards and rushed for 51 yards on eight carries with one TD.

NFA junior Talon Amado, Jr. gained 58 yards on 12 carries with one TD.

NFA junior Conor Gaughan caught six passes for 126 yards with one TD.

New London senior quarterback Johnny Burns completed 9-of-15 passes for 162 yards and one TD.

They Said It

“Some of the red zone plays just weren’t in our favor in terms of punching the ball into the end zone,” New London assistant coach Lydell Pemberton said.

Unsung Heroes

NFA seniors: The Wildcats 25 seniors were honored during a nice Senior Day pregame ceremony.

“We knew with the 0-5 start that we were going to come in the second half and make a big turnaround,” NFA senior linebacker Jake Kenny said. “We always have this game circled from the start of the year. We've been preaching all week that this is our last game as seniors together. We’ve been playing for four years so we’re going to come out and give everything that we had. Getting the win today was huge for us.”

NFA finished 4-6 in Larka's first year at the helm.

“To go 4-1 in our last five games is something to be proud of,” Larka said. “I told the kids it's hard to win one game in a row but to finish the season winning three in a row is something to be proud of. And something to build on for the kids that are coming back.”