The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
WGNtv.com
Wednesday will see temps plunge and winds whip
THERE’S WIND AND QUITE A SLUG OF ARCTIC AIR HEADED THIS WAY WEDNESDAY–A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET UP IS TAKING SHAPE and to bring an end to Tuesday’s 50+-deg temps. Should our official Tuesday high end up 57-deg here in Chicago, my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll indicates that would produce a tie for the 5th warmest Nov 29th on the books here over the past 150 years.
WGNtv.com
Chicago temps to take a dip, but moderate later this week
Temperatures for the last day of November and the first day of December average below normal, otherwise, the week as a whole will average above normal.
WGNtv.com
Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast
Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
WGNtv.com
When isolated t-storms will roll across the area
–THE WEATHERS to give us an OFTEN-WINDY RIDE UP AND DOWN THE THERMOMETER THIS WEEK—a week which begins with just 2 days left in the 2022 METEOROLOGICAL FALL SEASON—and a week in which we welcome (or at least acknowledge) the arrival of DECMBER 2022—and with it the 2022-23 METEOROLOGICAL WINTER SEASON.
WGNtv.com
Emergency plane landing, evacuation takes place at O’Hare
CHICAGO — A plane travelling from Topeka, Kansas to Poland was diverted to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after declaring a general emergency during flight. According to a spokesperson with Atlas Air — the airline the plane is chartered through — pilots received an indication of an abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departing from Topeka. The crew then followed standard procedures and diverted to O’Hare, where they safely landed the plane.
WGNtv.com
Northwest Indiana man, nephew charged with storming U.S. Capitol
CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man and his nephew were arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, and his nephew Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, are accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, Dale Huttle is accused...
WGNtv.com
Anonymous donor matching $10K raised for Lincoln Park food pantry on Giving Tuesday
CHICAGO — Tuesday, Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, a day to donate and support favorite causes and charities across Chicago. One local food pantry, Marillac St. Vincent Family Services in Lincoln Park, is particularly excited upon announcing that an anonymous donor is matching the first $10,000 raised. Representatives believe...
WGNtv.com
Fun ways to engage with Santa this holiday season
CHICAGO – While Santa is busy making his list and checking it twice, kids are doing everything to make sure he knows they’ve been nice. In fact, kids can’t get enough of the big guy this time of year. WGN News Now caught up with jolly elves...
9-year-old, woman rescued after child falls through ice in Illinois
The boy and two officers who jumped in to save him were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Woman in custody after stealing money from armored truck in Edgewater, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A woman is in custody after Chicago police said she stole a bag of money from an armored truck Monday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. outside a Chase Bank in the 5700 block of North Broadway, which is in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood. Police said it happened as the guard was […]
2 killed, 16 injured in multi-car crash on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — Two people are dead and 16 people were injured after a driver in a stolen car was driving the wrong way and caused a multi-car crash Wednesday evening on Chicago’s South Side, according to police. The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near East 87th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. In a […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year
Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
Racine man out of business after $4,000 worth of equipment is stolen
In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. The total loss was $4,000.
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boys ID'd as victims in Roseland double murder
The victims of a double fatal shooting in Roseland last week have been identified as 13-year-old boys.
Gary man awarded $25.5M in lawsuit against retired Hammond police captain
A federal jury has awarded a Gary man $25.5 million in his lawsuit alleging that a now-retired police officer violated his civil rights and deprived him of a fair trial in a case involving a 1980 rape and robbery.
fox32chicago.com
South Holland man charged with attempted murder after shooting partner multiple times
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot his partner several times last August during a domestic dispute in Washington Park. Tarnche Hull, 47, got into an argument with his partner, a 28-year-old woman, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the 5500 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Nearly $1 million in drugs found inside freezer of man on electronic monitoring for drug, gun charges, officials say
Chicago — Cook County sheriff’s office investigators found nearly $1 million worth of narcotics, over $11,000 in cash, and a gun in the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for a pending narcotics and firearms case, officials said. He is also on probation for manufacture-delivery of cocaine.
