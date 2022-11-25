ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

Wednesday will see temps plunge and winds whip

THERE’S WIND AND QUITE A SLUG OF ARCTIC AIR HEADED THIS WAY WEDNESDAY–A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET UP IS TAKING SHAPE and to bring an end to Tuesday’s 50+-deg temps. Should our official Tuesday high end up 57-deg here in Chicago, my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll indicates that would produce a tie for the 5th warmest Nov 29th on the books here over the past 150 years.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Storm centered over southern Illinois Sunday morning moves northeast

Rain forecast through Sunday night indicates heaviest rainfall to the south and southeast of Chicago. Sunday will have periods of rain with chilly northwest winds which will follow the passage of a cold front. The most likely time for rain will be during the morning and early afternoon. Showers will become more scattered as the afternoon progresses and most precipitation should move through the area by sunset. A few flurries may mix with rain during the late afternoon well north and northwest of Chicago with little or no accumulation expected.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When isolated t-storms will roll across the area

–THE WEATHERS to give us an OFTEN-WINDY RIDE UP AND DOWN THE THERMOMETER THIS WEEK—a week which begins with just 2 days left in the 2022 METEOROLOGICAL FALL SEASON—and a week in which we welcome (or at least acknowledge) the arrival of DECMBER 2022—and with it the 2022-23 METEOROLOGICAL WINTER SEASON.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Emergency plane landing, evacuation takes place at O’Hare

CHICAGO — A plane travelling from Topeka, Kansas to Poland was diverted to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after declaring a general emergency during flight. According to a spokesperson with Atlas Air — the airline the plane is chartered through — pilots received an indication of an abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departing from Topeka. The crew then followed standard procedures and diverted to O’Hare, where they safely landed the plane.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Northwest Indiana man, nephew charged with storming U.S. Capitol

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man and his nephew were arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, and his nephew Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron, are accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, Dale Huttle is accused...
CROWN POINT, IN
WGNtv.com

Fun ways to engage with Santa this holiday season

CHICAGO – While Santa is busy making his list and checking it twice, kids are doing everything to make sure he knows they’ve been nice. In fact, kids can’t get enough of the big guy this time of year. WGN News Now caught up with jolly elves...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cop arrested for evading police during off-duty chase; same cop went viral in bodycam video of another off-duty incident last year

Chicago — An off-duty Chicago police officer is charged with misdemeanors after allegedly running red lights and then arguing with on-duty cops who pulled him over. The same officer’s off-duty antics went viral last year when CPD bodycam footage leaked, showing him losing his cool with on-duty cops during another traffic stop.
CHICAGO, IL

