BRIEF-Emera Inc Subsidiary Nova Scotia Power Reaches Settlement Agreement On General Rate Application, Including Fuel And Non-Fuel Rates For 2023 And 2024

BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023
* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Rio2 Provides Fenix Gold And Corporate Update
* RIO2 LTD - ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF ANDREW COX TO PRESIDENT & CEO. * RIO2 LTD - ALEX BLACK, CO'S CURRENT PRESIDENT & CEO, IS ASSUMING NEWLY CREATED ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
Anavex Life Sciences Corp <AVXL.O>: Losses of 18 cents announced for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Anavex Life Sciences Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -18 cents per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -15 cents. Losses of -16 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -17 cents to -15 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -16 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.15 -0.15 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m.
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media
Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
UK regulator says reactions in eye from Sanofi drug must be quickly reviewed
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said on Tuesday that any new or worsening reactions in patients' eyes arising from use of Sanofi's best-selling drug Dupixent should be promptly reviewed by healthcare professionals. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said most ocular reactions seen with the drug...
BRIEF-EMA Publishes Assessment Report For Spikevax Supporting Its Extension Of Indication For Use In Children Aged 6 Months-5 Yrs
* EMA: EMA PUBLISHED THE ASSESSMENT REPORT FOR SPIKEVAX SUPPORTING ITS EXTENSION OF INDICATION FOR USE IN CHILDREN AGED 6 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS.
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>: Losses of 2 cents announced for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.
Kalkine: Why EU is demanding rapid fix from US to green subsidy law?
European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to change Washington's plans to grant consumer tax credits for U.S.-produced electric vehicles and other green products.The EU argues the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, to take effect in January, could make the United States a world leader in the electric vehicle market at Europe's expense. It wants an exception to be made for EU products, as has already been agreed for Canadian and Mexican goods.
Three Fed bank boards wanted smaller discount rate hike
(Reuters) - Directors at three of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks supported a smaller increase in a key emergency borrowing rate than the 75-basis point rate hike the U.S. central bank ultimately approved in early November, minutes of Fed discount rate meetings showed on Tuesday. At meetings held a...
Kalkine : How Canadian banks count on loan growth as stormy markets dent profits? | Kalkine Media
Top Canadian banks are expected to post a decline in fourth-quarter profits as choppy markets hurt wealth management and a slow deal pipeline dents income from investment banking, offsetting expected gains from business loans. The earnings reports, beginning Tuesday, cap off a tumultuous year that saw inflation reach decades-high levels and the Bank of Canada embark on a relentless monetary tightening campaign.
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement
The Australian share market traded on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.25% to 7,241.60 after setting a new 100-day high. Paul Brown joins the board of Jindalee Resources. Pilbara Minerals and Calix execute a joint venture agreement. Watch out for this show for more updates.
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Kalkine | BlockFi files for bankruptcy following FTX crash
Crypto company BlockFi has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States after the dramatic implosion of FTX. Earlier this year, in an attempt to save BlockFi, FTX had actually lent the exchange $400M US dollars.
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media
Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
Kalkine: Why did regulators fine crypto exchange Kraken?
When holding large sums of crypto for extra security some businesses in particular may choose custodian storage instead of storage in cold wallets. In custodian storage usually the technology provider has part access to your funds in a multisig set up. Watch this video to find out if FTX who filed for bankruptcy recently will be paying it's salaried staff again.
Here’s why Worley (ASX:WOR) is in the news today
Worley Limited has been awarded a Framework Bridging Agreement for services in Saudi Arabia. The agreement has been awarded by ENOWA. Worley shares closed a tad down on the ASX today (28 November). Energy giant Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) shared on 28 November 2022 that ENOWA (NEOM’s Energy & Water subsidiary)...
