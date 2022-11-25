BRIEF-Emera Inc Subsidiary Nova Scotia Power Reaches Settlement Agreement On General Rate Application, Including Fuel And Non-Fuel Rates For 2023 And 2024

29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. ​All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02​ -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat​ Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.

