WSET
Christmas parade season kicks off in the Heart of Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big weekend across the viewing area for Christmas parades. ABC 13 will be taking part and we want to see you. On Thursday, the Town of Brookneal is hosting its longstanding Christmas Parade. The event begins at 7 p.m. The Buena Vista Christmas...
WSLS
Community Christmas Store helps families in need during the holidays
SALEM, Va. – The holiday season can be an especially hard time of year for families in need. The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store plans to let them shop for free, something they’ve done for nearly 30 years. “Our mission is to assist families that are needy. That...
Augusta Free Press
‘Homeless and hated’: LIFEworks Project offers hand, dignity to unsheltered population
The LIFEworks Project advocates for those who need assistance to live a better life, and among those they’ve worked to support are the homeless and those without transportation in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. The organization launched a HUGS (hats, underwear, gloves and socks) initiative in the region this...
WDBJ7.com
Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.
WSET
Look at What They've Done For Me: Woman Thanks Heritage Green for Getting Life Back
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green is helping people get back on their feet and lead a more independent lifestyle. Emily spoke with a woman who says she owes it all to the staff at Heritage Green.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
WSET
Protect Your Kids, Properly Store Your Medication
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Sovah Health wants to make sure you're informed on the best place to store your medication. You don't want any chance that a child could get into it. Emily spoke with the experts to find out the safest spots to store your medicine.
WSET
Order Up! Get a Degree in Hospitality for Free!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Ace of Central Virginia is changing lives by helping you further your education for free! Emily finds out how a degree in hospitality can help you find the career of your dreams!
WHSV
Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
WSLS
Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
WSET
Horizon adds new staff member to address mental health professional shortage in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health says recent reports show that the City of Lynchburg is among 93 of Virginia's 133 localities that have been federally designated as a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area (VHCF, 2022) (HRSA, 2022). A connected issue draws further concern that approximately one out...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
WSET
Carilion receives $250K to honor Dr. Charles Crockett, create fellowship to treat cancer
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Former Carilion Chief Executive Officer Tom Robertson and his wife, Sue, have given $250,000 to establish a fellowship training program at Carilion Clinic in honor of Charles L. Crockett, M.D. For more than three decades Dr. Crockett served as director of medical education at Carilion...
WSET
Danville building to be demolished, will open space for a green area in downtown
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The River District will soon have an open green space near the fountain in downtown Danville. Lou's Antiques will be demolished starting in January. That should be finished by mid-February depending on the weather. The Project Manager for the Danville Economic Development Office, Kelvin Perry,...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
WSET
Traffic alert: Some Lynchburg streets to close temporarily for Shentel work
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Public Works Department said there will be temporary lane closures starting in December. According to the Public Works Department, beginning Monday, December 12, and continuing through Friday, December 30, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting (excluding weekends and December 23 and 26), temporary lane closures will occur at the following locations:
WDBJ7.com
McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
wfxrtv.com
Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
WSET
Monday to see last sunset after 5 pm until mid-December as winter solstice approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As many of you have noticed, the days are shortening up as we approach the coldest time of the year. According to the National Weather Service climatology, November 28 is the last day in our area with a 5:00 p.m. sunset until mid-December. December 21st,...
WSET
Citizens express concerns over proposed Moneta campground expansion plan
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some folks in Bedford County are fired up about a proposal to expand a campground site in Moneta. The Bedford County board of supervisors held a meeting Monday to discuss the planning commission's proposal of expanding a new RV resort across from Campers' Paradise.
