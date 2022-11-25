ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Christmas parade season kicks off in the Heart of Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's a big weekend across the viewing area for Christmas parades. ABC 13 will be taking part and we want to see you. On Thursday, the Town of Brookneal is hosting its longstanding Christmas Parade. The event begins at 7 p.m. The Buena Vista Christmas...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Holiday pancake fundraiser set in memory of Colonial Elementary School teacher

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nothing goes with photos with Santa more than a pancake breakfast. Colonial Elementary School principal Tammy Riggs and school resource officer Andrew Morris have been planning the Holly Jolly Holiday Party, a fundraiser to help create a special garden for Colonial Elementary special education teacher who suddenly passed away early this fall.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
FOX8 News

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Protect Your Kids, Properly Store Your Medication

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Sovah Health wants to make sure you're informed on the best place to store your medication. You don't want any chance that a child could get into it. Emily spoke with the experts to find out the safest spots to store your medicine.
DANVILLE, VA
WHSV

Magic on the Mall: Where to find cancellation information

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season is underway, and Magic on the Mall is offering a variety of ways to celebrate for free in Charlottesville. Unfortunately, the rainy weather Sunday, November 27, caused a few activities to be canceled. “If it looks like it’s going to be bad weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Grand opening for new Sheetz in Roanoke delayed until Dec. 5

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Sheetz in Roanoke will be opening later than expected. The convenience store, located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, was slated to open Monday, Nov. 28. But on Sunday, Sheetz announced that that will no longer be the case...
ROANOKE, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Traffic alert: Some Lynchburg streets to close temporarily for Shentel work

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Public Works Department said there will be temporary lane closures starting in December. According to the Public Works Department, beginning Monday, December 12, and continuing through Friday, December 30, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting (excluding weekends and December 23 and 26), temporary lane closures will occur at the following locations:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

McAfee Knob Trailhead Shuttle isn’t operating rest of the year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, November 27 was the last day of operation for the McAfee Knob Trailhead shuttle. The bus began its service in September 2022. It ran Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Catawba Magisterial District Supervisor Martha Hooker said it was an initiative to improve hikers’ experiences, especially when...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
LYNCHBURG, VA

