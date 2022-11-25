Read full article on original website
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023
* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media
Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement
The Australian share market traded on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.25% to 7,241.60 after setting a new 100-day high. Paul Brown joins the board of Jindalee Resources. Pilbara Minerals and Calix execute a joint venture agreement. Watch out for this show for more updates.
Jindalee (ASX:JRL) onboards seasoned lithium player towards pureplay US lithium strategy
Seasoned lithium industry executive Mr Paul Brown is all set to join the board of Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL). Executive Director Lindsay Dudfield will be becoming the Acting CEO of Jindalee upon the completion of the spin-off of Dynamic Metals Limited. Dynamic is the primary vehicle for the development of the...
Australian shares close higher on China hopes
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
OrganiGram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>: Losses of 2 cents announced for fourth quarter
29 November 2022 04:04 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by OrganiGram Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -2 cents per share, 7 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -2 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -3 cents to -1 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -2 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$45.48 million, which is higher than the estimated C$42.48 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to C$45.48 million from C$24.87 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.02 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.03 0.00 Beat Aug. 31 2021 -0.04 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 04:04 a.m.
Kalkine: Why did regulators fine crypto exchange Kraken?
When holding large sums of crypto for extra security some businesses in particular may choose custodian storage instead of storage in cold wallets. In custodian storage usually the technology provider has part access to your funds in a multisig set up. Watch this video to find out if FTX who filed for bankruptcy recently will be paying it's salaried staff again.
Yext Inc expected to post a loss of 1 cent a share - Earnings Preview
* Yext Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 30. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 0.1% increase in revenue to $99.634 million from $99.53 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between $99.00 million and $100.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Yext Inc is for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company's EPS guidance on September 7 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between USD-0.01 and USD0.01 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Yext Inc is $6, above its last closing price of $5.41. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 -0.03 Beat 42.9 Apr. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 17.2 Jan. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.03 Beat 61.1 Oct. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.04 Beat 40.4 Jul. -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 Beat 8.7 31 2021 Apr. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.02 Beat 65 Jan. 31 2021 -0.08 -0.08 0.00 Beat 100 Oct. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.02 Beat 75.9 This summary was machine generated November 28 at 21:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Why are BWX (ASX:BWX) shares on trading halt today?
BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.
What is the progress of CBDC (eAUD) in Australia?
Australia and many other countries are contemplating the launch and use of CBDCs, with or without blockchain. Australia’s central bank released a white paper in this regard in September 2022, which shines a light on the technology that could be used. The pilot, according to the white paper, can...
HSBC eyes bumper dividend from $10 billion sale of Canada unit to RBC
LONDON/TORONTO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -HSBC has agreed to sell its business in Canada to Royal Bank of Canada for C$13.5 billion ($10 billion) in cash, paving the way for a potential bumper payout for shareholders later down the line. The deal will help RBC consolidate its leading position in one of...
Why is Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) in the news today?
Aurizon Holdings has delayed taking a call on the divestment of coal haulage business East Coast Rail. The company had informed during its Annual General Meeting that it would decide on the same in November. The company shared that work is still in progress, and now the decision is slated...
Semtech Corp <SMTC.O>: Profits of 63 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Semtech Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 63 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 64 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between None0.6 and None0.66 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.08 percent from 63 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 64 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $50.88. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $175.44 million from $194.93 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between None170 million and None180 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 63 cents per share implies a loss of 14.57 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 74 cents per share. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of None10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between None65 and None66. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.87 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.80 Beat Jan. 31 2022 0.69 0.70 Beat Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.74 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 11:02 a.m..
What’s up with Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares?
Shares of Fortescue were trading in the green today, up 0.316% as of 10:35 AM AEDT, 28 November. Fortescue has recently published its 2022 AGM and Q1 FY23 results. The company moved its current CFO to the board of FFI on 23 November. Shares of Fortescue were trading in the...
