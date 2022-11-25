ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023

* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION
BRIEF-Dxn Says Enters Agreements With Flow2edge Holdings I Pte

* ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION LICENCE AGREEMENT AND EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL CONSULTING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH FLOW2EDGE HOLDINGS I PTE. * DEAL FOR FOR MARKETING AND EXPORT OF DXN'S MODULAR DATA CENTRE PRODUCTS GLOBALLY (EXCLUDING AUSTRALIA) * FLOW2EDGE WILL PAY DXN A$2 MILLION IN EXCLUSIVITY AND LICENSING FEES
BRIEF-Rio2 Provides Fenix Gold And Corporate Update

* RIO2 LTD - ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF ANDREW COX TO PRESIDENT & CEO. * RIO2 LTD - ALEX BLACK, CO'S CURRENT PRESIDENT & CEO, IS ASSUMING NEWLY CREATED ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs - Increasing Current Spot Market Base Prices For All Carbon Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled & Coated Steel Products By Minimum Of $60/Ton

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS - INCREASING CURRENT SPOT MARKET BASE PRICES FOR ALL CARBON HOT ROLLED, COLD ROLLED & COATED STEEL PRODUCTS BY MINIMUM OF $60/TON
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Plans Further Investment In Renewable Energy In The Pilbara

* RIO TINTO PLANS FURTHER INVESTMENT IN RENEWABLE ENERGY IN THE PILBARA. * PLANNING TO INVEST A FURTHER $600 MILLION IN RENEWABLE ENERGY ASSETS IN PILBARA. * INVESTMENT WILL FUND CONSTRUCTION OF TWO 100MW SOLAR POWER FACILITIES AS WELL AS 200MWH OF ON-GRID BATTERY STORAGE IN PILBARA BY 2026
BRIEF-Uranium Royalty Elects To Receive Physical Uranium From Mcarthur River

* URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ELECTS TO RECEIVE PHYSICAL URANIUM FROM MCARTHUR RIVER AND ACQUIRES DAWN LAKE ROYALTY
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership

* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA.
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media

Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
AstraZeneca to sell Ohio site to biotech firm Resilience

(Reuters) - AstraZeneca is selling its West Chester manufacturing site in Ohio in the United States to biomanufacturing company National Resilience Inc, the company said on Tuesday. The London-listed drugmaker expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023.
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion

Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell's current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media

Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus

Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
As demand for lithium batteries accelerates, so does the race to extract the mineral

Some lithium mines look more like Caribbean wading pools. However, these briny pools are part of the mining process of extracting lithium from water instead of rock: water is pumped into the earth and then a salty concoction is pumped back to the surface and a lovely blue evaporation pool is formed. Once the pool dries and is reprocessed, lithium can be mined.
DeepOcean Wins $200 Million In Subsea Deals

DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. — Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of...
teslarati.com

Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production

Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium's $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country's Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada's efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...

