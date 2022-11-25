Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023
* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Dxn Says Enters Agreements With Flow2edge Holdings I Pte
* ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION LICENCE AGREEMENT AND EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL CONSULTING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH FLOW2EDGE HOLDINGS I PTE. * DEAL FOR FOR MARKETING AND EXPORT OF DXN'S MODULAR DATA CENTRE PRODUCTS GLOBALLY (EXCLUDING AUSTRALIA) * FLOW2EDGE WILL PAY DXN A$2 MILLION IN EXCLUSIVITY AND LICENSING FEES
BRIEF-Rio2 Provides Fenix Gold And Corporate Update
* RIO2 LTD - ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF ANDREW COX TO PRESIDENT & CEO. * RIO2 LTD - ALEX BLACK, CO'S CURRENT PRESIDENT & CEO, IS ASSUMING NEWLY CREATED ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs - Increasing Current Spot Market Base Prices For All Carbon Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled & Coated Steel Products By Minimum Of $60/Ton
* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS - INCREASING CURRENT SPOT MARKET BASE PRICES FOR ALL CARBON HOT ROLLED, COLD ROLLED & COATED STEEL PRODUCTS BY MINIMUM OF $60/TON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Plans Further Investment In Renewable Energy In The Pilbara
* RIO TINTO PLANS FURTHER INVESTMENT IN RENEWABLE ENERGY IN THE PILBARA. * PLANNING TO INVEST A FURTHER $600 MILLION IN RENEWABLE ENERGY ASSETS IN PILBARA. * INVESTMENT WILL FUND CONSTRUCTION OF TWO 100MW SOLAR POWER FACILITIES AS WELL AS 200MWH OF ON-GRID BATTERY STORAGE IN PILBARA BY 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
BRIEF-Uranium Royalty Elects To Receive Physical Uranium From Mcarthur River
* URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ELECTS TO RECEIVE PHYSICAL URANIUM FROM MCARTHUR RIVER AND ACQUIRES DAWN LAKE ROYALTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media
Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
AstraZeneca to sell Ohio site to biotech firm Resilience
(Reuters) - AstraZeneca is selling its West Chester manufacturing site in Ohio in the United States to biomanufacturing company National Resilience Inc, the company said on Tuesday. The London-listed drugmaker expects to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2023. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh...
Shell Buys Renewable Natural Gas Producer For $2 Billion
Shell Petroleum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has reached an agreement with Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Pioneer Point Partners, and Sampension to acquire Nature Energy Biogas for nearly $2 billion. The acquisition will be absorbed within Shell’s current capital range, which remains unchanged. Based in Denmark, Nature Energy is...
UK to launch new billion pound home insulation programme | Kalkine Media
Britain's government intends to make 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of public funding available for home insulation projects from early next year, widening access to assistance that was previously only available to poorer households. The government said the proposed scheme would run from early 2023 until March 2026 and would help meet a recent target to reduce energy consumption by 15% by 2030.
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
As demand for lithium batteries accelerates, so does the race to extract the mineral
Some lithium mines look more like Caribbean wading pools. However, these briny pools are part of the mining process of extracting lithium from water instead of rock: water is pumped into the earth and then a salty concoction is pumped back to the surface and a lovely blue evaporation pool is formed. Once the pool dries and is reprocessed, lithium can be mined.
DeepOcean Wins $200 Million In Subsea Deals
DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. — Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips, and BP worth over $200 million. The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance, and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of...
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production
Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
