OrganiGram Holdings Inc reports results for the quarter ended in August - Earnings Summary
* OrganiGram Holdings Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 2 cents per share for the quarter ended in August. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 2 cents per share. * Revenue rose 82.9% to C$45.48 million from a year ago; analysts expected C$44.20 million. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 2 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * OrganiGram Holdings Inc shares had risen by 14.7% this quarter and lost 42.9% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$6.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc is C$3.36 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 29 at 03:51 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.02 Met May. 31 2022 -0.02 -0.09 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -0.03 -0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.02 0.00 Beat.
BRIEF-Lucara Announces Operating Guidance For 2023
* LUCARA DIAMOND CORP SEES 2023 DIAMOND REVENUE FROM KAROWE MINE $200 MILLION TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Semtech Corp <SMTC.O>: Profits of 63 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 11:02 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Semtech Corp is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to 63 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from ten analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 63 cents to 64 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was between None0.6 and None0.66 RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy", seven "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eleven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen slightly by 0.08 percent from 63 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of 64 cents to a low of 63 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eleven analysts providing estimates is $50.88. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $175.44 million from $194.93 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on August 31 2022, for the period ended October 31, was for revenue between None170 million and None180 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of 63 cents per share implies a loss of 14.57 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 74 cents per share. The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for Capital Expenditures of None10.7 million.The company's guidance on August 31 2022 for the period ended October 31 was for gross profit margin between None65 and None66. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 0.85 0.87 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.76 0.80 Beat Jan. 31 2022 0.69 0.70 Beat Oct. 31 2021 0.72 0.74 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 11:02 a.m..
BRIEF-Microba Says Sonic Acquires 19.9% Stake In Co And Enters Partnership
* SONIC HEALTHCARE HAS AGREED TO INVEST A$17.8 MILLION TO ACQUIRE 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN MICROBA. * SONIC IS SEEKING TO ACQUIRE OPTIONS FOR A FURTHER 5% STAKE IN CO. * EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY SONIC WOULD RESULT IN FURTHER INVESTMENT OF A$7.5 MILLION IN MICROBA. * PARTIES AGREED INITIAL TERMS...
Anavex Life Sciences Corp <AVXL.O>: Losses of 18 cents announced for fourth quarter
28 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Anavex Life Sciences Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -18 cents per share, 3 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -15 cents. Losses of -16 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -17 cents to -15 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -16 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.15 -0.16 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.14 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.15 -0.14 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.15 -0.15 Met This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 28 at 02:30 p.m.
BRIEF-Rio2 Provides Fenix Gold And Corporate Update
* RIO2 LTD - ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF ANDREW COX TO PRESIDENT & CEO. * RIO2 LTD - ALEX BLACK, CO'S CURRENT PRESIDENT & CEO, IS ASSUMING NEWLY CREATED ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Kalkine Media lists 5 under $50 dividend stocks to watch before 2023
Slate Grocery’s rental revenue was US$ 48.4 million in Q3 2022. In Q3 2022, Northland Power’s sales were C$ 555.85 million. Cenovus Energy’s net earnings in Q3 2022 were C$ 1,609 million. Dividend stocks are companies that offer dividends to investors from the profits they generate. The...
Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter
(Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter, the most high-profile company to pull ads from the social media platform over concerns about content moderation policies under its new owner. The move aligns the iPhone maker with a rising list of firms from...
Why are Microba Life Sciences’ (ASX:MAP) shares up 68%?
Microba’s shares shot up by 68.18% on Tuesday (29 November 2022) to trade at AU$0.37 apiece. The company shared that Sonic Healthcare has bought 19.99% stake in the company for the consideration of AU$17.8 million. The share price of Microba Life Sciences Limited (ASX:MAP) skyrocketed by a whopping 68.18%...
What’s up with Fortescue’s (ASX:FMG) shares?
Shares of Fortescue were trading in the green today, up 0.316% as of 10:35 AM AEDT, 28 November. Fortescue has recently published its 2022 AGM and Q1 FY23 results. The company moved its current CFO to the board of FFI on 23 November. Shares of Fortescue were trading in the...
Kalkine: Why ASX listed healthcare, consumer and energy shares are making headlines today?
Australian share market opened on a negative note. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation announces its results for Q1 FY2023. Santos temporarily shuts down Jon Brookes platform. Collins Foods announces its result for the half-year ended October 16. Watch out this show for more updates.
Why did Whitehaven’s (ASX:WHC) shares gain over 289% in a year?
Whitehaven shares were trading marginally lower by 0.477% at 12:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. Currently, the company is focused on its share buyback program. Energy company Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) was spotted trading in the red zone on ASX during Tuesday’s trading session. The company’s share price stood at AU$9.385, down by 0.477% on ASX at 12:39 PM AEDT today (29 November).
Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions. Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95...
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Kalkine: ASX200 drops after setting new 100-day high | Pilbara and Calix execute JV agreement
The Australian share market traded on a negative note. The S&P/ASX200 was lower, dropping 0.25% to 7,241.60 after setting a new 100-day high. Paul Brown joins the board of Jindalee Resources. Pilbara Minerals and Calix execute a joint venture agreement. Watch out for this show for more updates.
Here's why Pilbara (ASX:PLS) shares close down today?
Pilbara Minerals shares last exchanged hands at AU$4.42 each, down 0.90% on ASX today (28 November). The share price fall might be because of the overall materials index which closed 0.91% lower at 17,195.60 points. Pilbara and Calix have signed agreements to establish a joint venture. Shares of materials company...
Why Woolworths’ (ASX:WOW) shares are on the rise today?
Woolworths’ shares were trading in the green, up 0.171% as of 3:11 PM AEDT today (28 November). The group released its Q1 FY23 results earlier this month. In Q1, Woolworths’ group sales reached 1.8% higher than the corresponding period last year. Shares of Australian trans-Tasman retailing company Woolworths...
Why are BWX (ASX:BWX) shares on trading halt today?
BWX was supposed to begin trading on ASX today, followed by the release of its audited FY22 results today. However, the company has further delayed the release of the results. Beauty and wellness company BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) shared some significant updates related to its revenue recognition in FY21 and FY22. The stock has stopped trading on ASX in August due to some discrepancies over its FY21 and FY22 revenue recognition. BWX was expected to begin trading on ASX on 28 November 2022 onwards.
DXN enters exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge | Kalkine Media
Way2VAT experiences a strong finish to the financial year. DXN Limited today announced that it has entered into an exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge Holdings. Mamba Exploration enters into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the rare-earth element rights over four exploration licences. Watch out this show for more updates.
LIVE MARKETS-Red alert
RED ALERT (0649 GMT) Hopes of a quiet close to the final weeks of 2022 are being firmly squashed as rare, widespread protests across China following strict coronavirus curbs fuel risk-off sentiment and batter stocks, while pushing up the safe-haven dollar. To make matters worse, COVID-19 infections hit a fifth...
