As Patriots rumors heat up, Bill Belichick says he hasn’t talked to Bill O’Brien
Is Bill O’Brien the man to save the Patriots offense?. It appears that the former Patriots offensive coordinator is looking to get back into the NFL. This past weekend, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that O’Brien “is considering NFL options” after talking to Georgia Tech about becoming their head coach.
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game
FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
How to watch Rams vs. Chiefs for free in Week 12
The Rams take on the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 12. Fans looking to watch this one can do so for free on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial, or on Sling (promotional offers available). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 27. Another service, DirecTV...
Patriots lend UVA football players team plane to fly to funerals for teammates
FOXBOROUGH — In a first class move from Robert Kraft and company, the Patriots lent their team plane to the University of Virginia football team so that players can attend the funerals of their fallen teammates, according to WPRI. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry killed in...
Patriots legend co-hosting Food Network show about tailgate cook-offs at NFL games
New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has a new gig as a co-host for an upcoming Food Network TV show centered around tailgate cook-offs set outside NFL stadiums. “NFL Tailgate Takedown” is an upcoming six-part series coming to Food Network starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Wilfork will serve as co-host alongside Sunny Anderson, the network announced Monday.
Jonathan Jones excited to play Bills after watching Patriots lose last season
FOXBOROUGH – Last season was tough for Jonathan Jones. Watching the Buffalo Bills made it even harder. The cornerback suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6. That put Jones out for the Patriots final 12 games, including all three matchups with the Bills. For Jones, watching his defensive teammates struggle in two losses made not playing more difficult. He compared it to watching a brother losing a fight that you couldn’t intervene and help.
Bill Belichick elaborates on controversial overturned catch that hurt Patriots
Four days after tight end Hunter Henry had a touchdown catch controversially overturned, Bill Belichick said while the Patriots are moving on, that it’s also difficult to reach a consensus of what is and isn’t a catch. Speaking on WEEI’s The Great Hill Show, Belichick was asked about...
Patriots running back depth will be tested with Damien Harris likely out
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots running back is about to be tested. Damien Harris missed the third Patriots practice of the week on Tuesday. The running back suffered a thigh injury last week in the team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL Network reported, Harris could miss time with the injury and will miss Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Here’s why Ty Law was angry and gave Patriots cornerbacks ‘a big thumbs down’
FOXBOROUGH – As his Thanksgiving night was unfolding, Ty Law got upset. That’ll happen when you see your former team give up 18 combined catches to two receivers. The Hall of Famer and Patriots great couldn’t believe it when he saw what Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and touchdown) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) did against Patriots cornerbacks. He thought about how that wouldn’t have happened with him or other top cornerbacks through Patriots history.
Steelers vs. Colts: Free stream, how to watch Monday Night Football
It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football as both franchises look to get back on track down the final stretch of the 2022 NFL season. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Here’s why Patriots, Bill Belichick gave Jahlani Tavai a new contract
FOXBOROUGH – Life changes fast in the NFL. Jahlani Tavai can attest to that. A 2019 second-round pick by Detroit, Tavai spent his first two NFL seasons in and out of the Lions starting defense. By his third offseason, the linebacker was released. That’s what brought him to New England where he signed with the Patriots practice squad last season.
Injury report: Key Patriots safety absent due to illness; WR’s knee cleared
Apparently, the Buffalo Bills aren’t the only ones dealing with illness in their locker room. New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers did not participate in the team’s final practice of the week, per the injury report. The Patriots held their final practice of the week on Tuesday ahead...
Patriots injury report: Offensive line is still battered with Bills matchup looming
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are still dealing with injuries that could derail their offense come Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. On Monday, the team was without running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot). Wynn missed last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to...
Patriots WR says Mac Jones has had ‘rough patch,’ but still has team’s respect
Year 2 as an NFL starting quarterback hasn’t been a cakewalk for Mac Jones. There have been injuries and struggles for sure. There were even rumblings outside the building about whether Bailey Zappe should keep the job. However, New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers says that Jones has earned respect in the locker room with how he’s handled this season.
Patriots sign key linebacker to 2-year contract extension (report)
The New England Patriots are reportedly locking up linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and Tavai have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension that runs through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old linebacker is in his fourth NFL season and second...
Ex-Patriots lineman Ted Karras curses out Titans fans after Bengals win
Ted Karras was fired up as he left the field in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The former Patriots lineman’s Bengals knocked off the Titans on the road, 20-16, and as he walked to the locker room at Nissan Field, WLWT’s Mark Slaughter shot a 20-second video of Karras mixing it up with the fans.
Patriots Playoff Picture: How Sunday’s games impacted their postseason chances
After a rough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, the Patriots still could have left the weekend on the right side of the playoff bubble if one of two games had gone their way. But not only did neither of those games break in their favor, but little else...
Former Patriots: Tom Brady loses to former New England backup in overtime
Tom Brady’s former backup quarterback got the best of him on Sunday as Jacoby Brissett scored an overtime win in what could be his last game as a starting quarterback this season. It was just one of a number of storylines for some familiar faces across the league as...
Bills ‘basically got our face kicked in’ last year; how Patriots plan to respond
The last time the New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills, they got absolutely pants in the playoffs. The season-ending loss at a frigid Highmark Stadium is not a particularly fond memory for safety Adrian Phillips. “We went out there and it was, what, negative-one? Went out there and basically...
