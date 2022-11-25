ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Buffalo Bills miss practice as illness runs through locker room ahead of Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH — Ahead of a Thursday night date in New England, the Buffalo Bills have an illness running through their locker room. Five Bills missed practice because they were sick on Monday: S Damar Hamlin, CB Dane Jackson, S Jaquan Johnson, TE Quintin Morris, and WR Khalil Shakir. Two other key players were absent with injuries: T Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Von Miller (knee). One of the league’s premier pass rushers, Miller has already been ruled out for Thursday night after hurting his knee on Thanksgiving.
Patriots legend co-hosting Food Network show about tailgate cook-offs at NFL games

New England Patriots legend Vince Wilfork has a new gig as a co-host for an upcoming Food Network TV show centered around tailgate cook-offs set outside NFL stadiums. “NFL Tailgate Takedown” is an upcoming six-part series coming to Food Network starting Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. EST. Wilfork will serve as co-host alongside Sunny Anderson, the network announced Monday.
Jonathan Jones excited to play Bills after watching Patriots lose last season

FOXBOROUGH – Last season was tough for Jonathan Jones. Watching the Buffalo Bills made it even harder. The cornerback suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 6. That put Jones out for the Patriots final 12 games, including all three matchups with the Bills. For Jones, watching his defensive teammates struggle in two losses made not playing more difficult. He compared it to watching a brother losing a fight that you couldn’t intervene and help.
Here’s why Ty Law was angry and gave Patriots cornerbacks ‘a big thumbs down’

FOXBOROUGH – As his Thanksgiving night was unfolding, Ty Law got upset. That’ll happen when you see your former team give up 18 combined catches to two receivers. The Hall of Famer and Patriots great couldn’t believe it when he saw what Justin Jefferson (nine catches for 139 yards and touchdown) and Adam Thielen (nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown) did against Patriots cornerbacks. He thought about how that wouldn’t have happened with him or other top cornerbacks through Patriots history.
Patriots sign key linebacker to 2-year contract extension (report)

The New England Patriots are reportedly locking up linebacker Jahlani Tavai for two more years. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and Tavai have agreed to a two-year, $4.4 million extension that runs through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old linebacker is in his fourth NFL season and second...
