willmarradio.com
Willmar City Council to hear presentation on sites of new city hall, community center
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council will hold a work session tonight to discuss potential sites for a new city hall and/or community center. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Willmar...
kduz.com
Missing Redwood Falls Man Found
A Redwood Falls man that was reported missing earlier this month has been found. Authorities say 35-year-old Alex Allrunner has been found safe. Allrunner was last seen by family on Friday, November 18 around 10:30 AM in the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. The BCA and Redwood...
willmarradio.com
Ann D. Turnquist
Ann D. Turnquist, 83 of New London, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in New London. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London.
willmarradio.com
Snow hitting southern Minnesota Tuesday
(Chanhassen MN-) Snow is falling in Southwest Minnesota and is moving to the north and east. The Twin Cities could end up with up to 7 inches by tonight. Snow should end in the Willmar area around 10 with only around an inch accumulation. Drivers should allow extra time and space between vehicles.
willmarradio.com
Fred Roguske
Fred Roguske, 80, of New London, died Saturday, November 26th at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. His funeral will be 10:30 am, Monday, December 5th at Living Hope Church in Willmar with interment to be in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Visitation will be Sunday, December 4th from 3-5:00 pm, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorials are preferred in leu of flowers to: CentraCare Hospice, 301 Becker Ave SW, Willmar, MN 56201 or https://www.centracare.com/foundation/ways-to-give or The Link, 206 N. Main St, New London, MN 56273 or https://www.youarethelink.org/donate or to donor's choice. www.hafh.org.
Cold Spring Police Chief Recalls Tragic Night Decker Was Murdered
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Officer Tom Decker's death. In 2012, Decker was conducting a welfare check near a downtown Cold Spring bar when he was ambushed, shot and killed. Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says that day put a...
willmarradio.com
Darlene Buer
Darlene J. Buer, age 75, of Atwater, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, at Vista Prairie at Copperleaf in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Atwater. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Atwater Help for Area Seniors are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
willmarradio.com
Sunday crash kills Tracy man
(Tracy MN-) A Tracy man died after a crash in Lyon County Sunday afternoon. The state patrol says 53-year-old Thai Vang was riding in an SUV that left Highway 14 east of Tracy and hit a tree around 6 p.m. Sunday. Vang died at the Tracy Hospital. The vehicle driver and a 12-year-old male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Deadly Collision at Rural Minnesota Intersection
Clarkfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision at a rural intersection in southwestern Minnesota Monday morning took the life of a 69-year-old woman. The State Patrol says Jean Margaret Miller from the town of Clarkfield was driving a minivan north on a two-lane highway when it collided with an SUV that was traveling east on a gravel road. The deadly crash was reported around 7:20 AM just north of Clarkfield, which is located about 10 miles southwest of Montevideo.
willmarradio.com
No agreement reached in Renville County murder case
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference was held Monday for Renville County Murder suspect Deja Padilla of Montevideo. No agreement was reached, and another settlement conference takes place February 6th at 1 p.m. Padilla, 19, is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a Renville County woman drugs that contained a fatal dose of fentanyl November 13th of last year. Padilla is being held in the Renville County Jail in $500,000 unconditional bail.
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
knuj.net
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
KARE
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
KEYC
knsiradio.com
K9 Officer Makes Big Bust First Day on the Job
(KNSI) — The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says its rookie K9 officer Maverick made a big bust on his first day on the job. Trained to sniff out trouble, Maverick and his handler Deputy Luke Jacques, were part of executing a search warrant in the city of Renville on November 23rd as part of the drug task force. A large amount of marijuana was seized, and then K9 Maverick alerted to a different package. When examined, it contained more than a pound of cocaine.
