Georgia State

Thanksgiving weekend forecast: Storm cuts across South into East could make for soggy travel

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWYqc_0jN4Pwlf00

The Thanksgiving Day holiday produced anything but frightful weather but as Americans look forward to returning home the FOX Forecast Center is tracking a storm system that could cause some delays from the South into the East over the busy weekend.

What is the Black Friday weather forecast?

If you’re headed out to do some Black Friday shopping, you may want to grab the jackets and raincoats if you’re among the millions of Americans living in the East, South or Northwest.

The first wave of rain showers from the Thanksgiving storm in the southern Plans and lower Mississippi Valley will move toward the Eastern Seaboard, leading to a rough shopping day, especially in the morning, for cities like Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington.

Meanwhile, the main low-pressure system will be hanging back in Texas, where more showers and thunderstorms are expected. Cities such as Houston, Austin, San Antoni and  Corpus Christi will all face the risk of flash flooding.

Travel impacts are likely in Texas as heavy rain could lead to flooded roads and the potential for air-travel delays. Dallas, for example, will see rain on Friday with high temperatures struggling to reach the mid-50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV4nk_0jN4Pwlf00
The first wave of rain showers from the storm will give Black Friday shoppers a rough day in cities like Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington.
Fox Weather

In the North, the cold air will be sticking around in Fargo, North Dakota, where highs will only be in the lower 40s, but there will be plenty of sunshine there.

And the familiar late-autumn rain and mountain snow will return to the Pacific Northwest while the Southwest remains dry and pleasant.

What will the weather be on Thanksgiving weekend?

As we head into Saturday, the main storm system will begin to move away from Texas, with rain overspreading areas from Kansas City, Missouri, to Tallahassee, Florida. The rain could be heavy at times and may also be accompanied by thunder and lightning in some locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pkrO_0jN4Pwlf00
The storm system expects for the rain storm to move from Chicago to New York City by Sunday.
Fox Weather

Rain totals between 2 and 3 inches are expected by the end of the weekend from Texas to Georgia when taking into account all the rainfall from Wednesday through Sunday.

Some of those areas could see higher totals of up to 6 inches, especially in parts of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and Mississippi.

By Sunday, the storm system will move into the Ohio Valley and Northeast, with rain expected from Chicago to New York City. The rain is likely to impact road and air travel for those heading back home after Thanksgiving. Be prepared for delays at some of the major hubs in the region.

Happy Thanksgiving! Here is your forecast outlook for Friday. A storm will continue to develop & slowly move across the southern portions of the country. Heavy rainfall is possible, along with heavy snow across areas of E. New Mexico and W. Texas. Visit https://t.co/VyWINDkBnn pic.twitter.com/UfdljjD7mq

— National Weather Service (@NWS) November 24, 2022

The good news is that this does look to be mainly a rain event. Any snow, should it even occur, will be confined to the highest elevations of northern New England.

Stormy in the West too

A strengthening storm system will crash ashore along the West Coast by Sunday and stick around over the western U.S. into Wednesday of next week.

While specific details such as rain and snow totals remain unclear, the FOX Forecast Center said there’s a potential for significant snowfall in the mountains and heavy rainfall in the lowlands and near the Pacific coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqsAM_0jN4Pwlf00
Forecast predictions show a potential for heavy snowfall in the mountains and heavy rainfall near the Pacific coast.
Getty Images

Right now, it appears the most likely location for heavy snow will be the Cascades of Washington and Oregon.

Meanwhile, heavy rain could reach as far as Southern California by Monday evening. Gusty winds are also expected across the Four Corners region early next week.

