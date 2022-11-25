Read full article on original website
WVNews
The passing of an all-time Mountaineer great
Donna Abbott, who is still the only Mountaineer women’s basketball player to score more than 1,600 points and grab over 1,000 rebounds, passed away Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. A native of Huntington, West Virginia, Abbott remains ninth all-time at WVU in scoring (1,656 points) and third...
WVNews
WVU women return home to face NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a two-game trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. The game...
WVNews
Brown must re-recruit his current players
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While awaiting word from the mount on the future of coach Neal Brown, West Virginia football is caught up in a very lively dead recruiting period at the end season. Newly created by the NCAA, this dead period consists of four days during which...
WVNews
Indiana coroner renews push to ID Fox Hollow Farm remains
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana coroner's office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
WVNews
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - West Virginia University Potomac State College interim campus pres…
WVNews
Nancy Nemith
GRANTSVILLE — Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Nancy Mary Nemith, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2022 at the Goodwill Retirement Community in Grantsville after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 84. Nancy was born on March 23, 1938, in Ridgeley, W.Va.,...
WVNews
Frederick T. Nealis
WESTON — Frederick T. Nealis, 74, formerly of Marietta, OH, went to his heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV, where he received their respect and special Military Honors. He was born in Marietta, OH, on November 12, 1948,...
WVNews
Marion County Transit Authority unveils state's first electric public transportation van
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority last week became the first public transit organization in the state to unveil an electric van, which will be used as part of a larger initiative to increase alternative energy in Appalachia. The initiative, called the “Rural Reimagined, Building an EV Ecosystem...
WVNews
Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets set
OAKLAND, Md. — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in downtown Oakland, Maryland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County, Maryland, Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”
WVNews
Hartley to retire; longtime Clarksburg, West Virginia, lawman Webber to become deputy chief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Deputy Chief Randy Hartley will retire Dec. 15 from Clarksburg City Police, with current Detective Lt. Jason Webber to step into Hartley’s role the next day. The retirement and promotion were announced by Interim City Manager Mark Kiddy, who will return to his...
WVNews
Preston High grad named Rhodes Scholar
ALBRIGHT — Henry Cerbone, who graduated from Preston High School in 2019, has been named a 2023 Rhodes Scholar. He is the first West Virginian to be named a Rhodes Scholar since 2004. Cerbone said it was wonderful to receive the honor.
WVNews
Mon Health PMH earns stroke ready certification
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital and Mon Health Medical Center have earned advanced certification in stroke care, affirming their readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. Mon Health Medical Center and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital have been awarded The...
WVNews
John Willard Campbell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Willard Campbell, 73, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on March 31, 1949, a son of the late Truman W. and Reah Reed Campbell.
WVNews
2 facing felony allegations after Monday police pursuit in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A police pursuit ended with the suspect wrecking his car into a ditch and being charged with felony fleeing, and the passenger being hit with drug and obstructing charges. Bridgeport Pfc. Aaron Lantz, of Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South, initiated the pursuit Monday on...
WVNews
Woodlake Tree Farm open
OAKLAND, Md. — Woodlake Tree Farm, a locally owned Christmas tree farm, officially opened for the season Friday after Thanksgiving. The barn at Woodlake will be decked out for Christmas with fresh holiday greens. The farm and Christmas shop will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the farm has officially sold out for the season.
WVNews
Barrackville, West Virginia, Christmas in Our Town set for this weekend; MCPARC begins Christmas tree program
BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, the Town of Barrackville will hold its popular Christmas in Our Town event for the first time in full since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission has begun its annual Christmas tree program. Christmas in Our...
WVNews
Student representatives selected for board of ed
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education welcomed two new student representatives to the board this month. Preston High junior Colin Savage and senior Audrey Doyle were selected from students who applied for the two spots. As non-voting members of the board, they will be able to sit at meetings and participate in discussions.
WVNews
Clarksburg (West Virginia) Water Board holds public hearing, approves final reading of rate hike ordinance
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board held a public hearing regarding the upcoming rate increases that are planned to help fund an extensive project to replace water lines in Clarksburg. Customers in attendance voiced their concerns with the rate hike and had their questions addressed by...
WVNews
Jeremy Michael Clem
JANE LEW — Jeremy Michael Clem, 32, of Weston, left this world far too soon on November 25, 2022, following an automobile accident. Jeremy was born in Weston on June 5, 1990, and blessed the lives of his parents, Roger “Tojoe” Lee Clem and Gertrude “Dee Dee” Farnsworth. He was greeted in Heaven by his paternal grandparents, Oran Sprouse and Wilma Clem Sprouse; maternal grandparents, Wanda and Donald Farnsworth; two aunts, Lisa Clem Ferrell and Margaret Parker; and one uncle, Verno Farnsworth.
WVNews
Charleston.jpg
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - Mineral County’s current and incoming legislative leaders …
