OAKLAND, Md. — Mountain Fresh Farmers Market winter markets will be held in the Mountain Fresh Pavilion in downtown Oakland, Maryland. “We are very excited to hold the winter markets at the pavilion where all markets are held during the summer!” said Melissa Bolyard, agriculture business specialist for the Garrett County, Maryland, Department of Business Development. “Come on out and see what we have done to the pavilion to make it more comfortable for our customers and vendors.”

OAKLAND, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO