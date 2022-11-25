Read full article on original website
Kellie Buller
4d ago
Yes!! More owners that became heroes!! Terrific that the robbers were caught by police, great end to another business theft
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Rolex Watch Stolen Off Victim's Wrist in Robbery on Hancock Park Street Corner
Video captured two robbers stealing a man's Rolex watch off his wrist after they jumped out of a car on a Hancock Park street corner. The heist Saturday at the busy corner of La Brea Avenue and 6th Street led to a pursuit before two men, ages 19 and 20, were taken into custody. Police recovered the stolen Rolex watch and a handgun.
yovenice.com
Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision
A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
El Monte home invasion: 3 family members assaulted after intruders enter several residences
Intruders assaulted three members of an El Monte family during an early morning home invasion, authorities said.
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
Man Charged with Vandalizing Multiple Cars in Irvine, Newport
A 37-year-old Irvine man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of vandalizing multiple vehicles in Irvine and Newport Beach last year.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Hospitalized in Violent Home Invasions in El Monte
Three people were hospitalized in a series of violent home invasions Sunday in El Monte. The break-ins at three residences were reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue. The victims, ages 41 to 74, were hospitalized in serious condition. They suffered cuts and scrapes...
NBC Los Angeles
Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit
With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's...
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
foxla.com
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras. […]
police1.com
Suspect accused of catfishing teen, killing 3 was Va. officer for less than 1 year
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The man who police say killed three members of a Riverside family on Friday, Nov. 25, had been a law-enforcement officer in Virginia for less than one year at the time of the attack and had managed to hide any dark secrets during his training, background checks and work, officials in that state said.
NBC Los Angeles
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of Serial Rapist
Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for committing a series of sexual assaults involving numerous women throughout LA County. Detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau, the LA Police Department, and the Inglewood Police Department are investigating a man they believe has been involved in multiple sexual assaults over a two-year period.
Convicted DUI offender accused of killing dad, daughter in wreck arraigned
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County deputy and his daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and other charges.
localocnews.com
The Irvine police are searching for two men who stole a wallet from a Costco shopper’s purse
The Irvine Police Department is hunting for two men suspected of stealing a wallet from a Costco shopper’s purse on August 4, around 12 p.m. One of the suspects was wearing blue shorts and a blue short-sleeved shirt. The other was wearing jeans and a black t-shirt as well as a white hat. Both were wearing sunglasses.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from stores
A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from stores, according to the Redlands Police Department. On Nov. 21, the suspect fled in a waiting vehicle after leaving a business in the Mountain Grove shopping center in Redlands with about $1,000 worth of merchandise. The...
nbcpalmsprings.com
“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent
Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
vvng.com
City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
menifee247.com
Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months
In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
foxla.com
Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims
Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
