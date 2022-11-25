ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

Comments / 4

Kellie Buller
4d ago

Yes!! More owners that became heroes!! Terrific that the robbers were caught by police, great end to another business theft

NBC Los Angeles

Rolex Watch Stolen Off Victim's Wrist in Robbery on Hancock Park Street Corner

Video captured two robbers stealing a man's Rolex watch off his wrist after they jumped out of a car on a Hancock Park street corner. The heist Saturday at the busy corner of La Brea Avenue and 6th Street led to a pursuit before two men, ages 19 and 20, were taken into custody. Police recovered the stolen Rolex watch and a handgun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Hospitalized in Violent Home Invasions in El Monte

Three people were hospitalized in a series of violent home invasions Sunday in El Monte. The break-ins at three residences were reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue. The victims, ages 41 to 74, were hospitalized in serious condition. They suffered cuts and scrapes...
EL MONTE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Robbery in Hancock Park Leads Police on Pursuit

With holidays just around the corner law enforcement wants shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. Unsuspecting victims are being robbed of expensive items is still happening throughout the city. On Saturday cell phone footage from a bystander shows two men jumping out of a car and stealing a man's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
EL MONTE, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.  […]
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of Serial Rapist

Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for committing a series of sexual assaults involving numerous women throughout LA County. Detectives from the LA County Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau, the LA Police Department, and the Inglewood Police Department are investigating a man they believe has been involved in multiple sexual assaults over a two-year period.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

“Catfishing” Led to Riverside Triple Homicide, Ways to Detect and Prevent

Deception, manipulation and fake identities. All characteristics of catfishing. Catfishing is when someone pretends to be somebody else, either for the purpose of a financial scam or for the purpose of manipulating somebody to gain their trust. “You’d be surprised that catfishing is something that happens quite frequently,” Lieutenant William...
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown. On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
VICTORVILLE, CA
menifee247.com

Police Chief Varso leaves position after only five months

In the first big surprise since the inception of the Menifee Police Department in July 2020, Police Chief Ed Varso is leaving his position after five months to return to his previous job, city officials announced Monday. Varso (right), who succeeded Pat Walsh as Menifee Police Chief on July 5,...
MENIFEE, CA
foxla.com

Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims

Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
RIVERSIDE, CA

