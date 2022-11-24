ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
FOX Sports

Is it OK for U.S. fans to support Mexico at World Cup?

AL KHOR, Qatar — Given that the World Cup group stage is a frenzied whirlwind of activity — 48 games across 13 days featuring the biggest names and teams soccer has to offer — there are all kinds of burning questions right now. But there's just one,...
FOX Sports

Word Cup Daily: Lionel Messi keeps Argentina's tournament hopes alive

Argentina avoided elimination on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Mexico at Lusail Stadium, while France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its second win of the tournament. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Saturday and what to watch for on Sunday.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Iran shutting out Wales 2-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The red card right before stoppage time to Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gave Iran a man advantage and helped them push across the late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi and earned Iran its first points of the tournament.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: England-USA ends in scoreless draw

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with a highly anticipated tilt between England and the United States, as both teams battled to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. [2022 World Cup: USA-England social media reaction]. You can watch this game and every...
FOX Sports

Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
AOL Corp

At World Cup, U.S. soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to...
FOX Sports

World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?

AL KHOR, Qatar — We are edging closer to the end of the group stage, which wraps Tuesday. So which teams are in position to advance, and what needs to happen for them to get there?. Here are the group-by-group scenarios for each team in the tournament. The Netherlands...
NBC Sports

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A Match

Ecuador and the Netherlands both began the 2022 FIFA World Cup exactly how they wanted. But only one can be perfect through two games, as the two will face off in their next match. The two nations placed in Group A each scored 2-0 victories in their opening matches, Ecuador...
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Does Belgium stand a chance vs. Croatia?

Croatia responded to comments made by Canada head coach John Herdman by beating the Maple Leafs 4-1 on Sunday at Khalifa International Stadium. "World Cup Now" hosts Warren Barton, DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Klejstan look ahead to Croatia's next matchup against Belgium. Should Croatia feel confident about its...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet France vs. Denmark, pick

Group D features a matchup between France and Denmark in both teams' second game in Qatar. France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

Group C features a matchup between Poland and Saudi Arabia. While Poland drew with Mexico in its opener earlier this week, Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. That game's outcome is considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Poland did not advance past the...
FOX Sports

Robert Lewandowski's first World Cup goal lifts Poland over Saudi Arabia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in full swing Saturday, as Poland defeated Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group C tilt on FS1!. Earlier, Australia took down Tunisia 1-0 in a Group D matchup.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick

South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar. South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday. South Korea has made every World Cup since...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Japan vs. Costa Rica

Japan and Costa Rica will face each other in a Group E match that will mark the second game for both teams in Qatar. Japan got the stunning 2-1 victory over Germany earlier in the week. Costa Rica, on the other hand, comes into this match on the heels of a catastrophic 7-0 loss to Spain in its first match.

