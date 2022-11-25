Use your leftover turkey in this delicious tetrazzini for an easy, filling recipe

Planning and prepping for a big holiday meal, even if it’s just for your household, is a production. It takes skill, timing, hard work and plenty of dish washing.

Once it’s all said and done, it feels somewhat like a long run. You’re so glad you did it and also glad it’s over. Over the holiday weekend, there are still mouths to be fed, and the same leftovers get monotonous after a time or two.

This week’s recipe for Turkey Tetrazzini is the perfect use for your leftover turkey meat. It’s a comforting casserole with egg noodles, a flavorful sauce made with cream, chicken broth and dry sherry, and a bit of cheesiness, too. And it’s topped with breadcrumbs. What could be better?

This recipe is pretty simple to put together, even though it has several steps. After making Thanksgiving dinner, it’s time to take a break from complicated meals in the kitchen. It’s time to focus on enjoying the holiday weekend, maybe put up some holiday decor and relax a bit. Some people do the Black Friday shopping thing, but you couldn’t pay me to do that, especially this year.

Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks, and I hope you find that we are surrounded by blessings big and small. Even if your holiday celebration is just with one other person, I hope you find a way to make it special.

May your turkey be juicy, your gravy hot, your mashed potatoes comforting and your pie sweet and satisfying. Thank you to you, dear readers. You’re among my blessings.

Equipment for making Turkey Tetrazzini

Boil your water in a Dutch oven or similar heavy-bottomed pot.

Bake the tetrazzini in a 3-quart casserole to give it a browned topping.

Combine chicken broth, butter and flour in a saucepan .

Grate the Parmesan cheese with a cheese grater.

