Bay Saint Louis, MS

PSL season is almost over. You have to try this MS Coast cafe's pumpkin chai muffin.

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dNpdV_0jN4LXBQ00

Pumpkin spice season is almost over, but I would be remiss if I didn’t fill you in on my best-kept secret: the best fall treat on the Mississippi Coast.

Sometimes it’s hard to weave through all of the pumpkin options thrown at you from October to December, and it can be hard to choose if you stick with a classic PSL or give something new a go.

I’m here to make it harder for you: Get to the Mockingbird Cafe in Bay St. Louis before Dec. 1 to try their pumpkin chai muffin.

The breakfast spot in downtown is popular among locals and New Orleans visitors alike, and if you’re in the Biloxi or Ocean Springs area and haven’t been, it is definitely worth the drive for biscuits and gravy, a latte and a sweet treat.

The muffin is in the pastry box at the counter and is one of head baker Karen Cerami’s many holiday-themed creations. I’ve been eating them for three years now, and I never get tired of them.

The pumpkin muffin has a chair swirl inside and is topped with a chai crumble and sunflower seeds. The moist interior with the spicy crunch on top makes for a perfect bite every time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gB9P_0jN4LXBQ00
The pumpkin chai muffin at Mockingbird Cafe in Bay St. Louis. Justin Mitchell/jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

The muffin is large and can easily be shared between two people or treated as an appetizer or a dessert after ordering off the Mockingbird’s menu.

Cerami stops making the pumpkin chai muffin on Nov. 30 to make way for Christmas themed treats. Here’s what is on the menu this year:

  • Gingerbread muffin
  • Eggnogg muffin with cranberry
  • Gingersnap cookie
  • Snickerdoodle chai cookie
  • Chocolate espresso cookie with peppermint and white chocolate drizzle

If you go to the Mockingbird Cafe

Hours: Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 110 S. 2nd Street, Bay St. Louis

Phone: (228) 467-8383

