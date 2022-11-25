ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

McNeese to look for holes in No. 13 Tennessee’s defense

Tennessee has bounced back nicely from its only loss of the season. That likely does not bode well for McNeese when it visits the No. 13 Volunteers, who’ll aim for their fifth straight victory on Wednesday night in Knoxville, Tenn. When Colorado knocked off the then-No. 11 Volunteers 78-66...
KNOXVILLE, TN
kxnet.com

Kansas coach Leipold signs lucrative contract extension

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. Under terms of the contract, which was agreed...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy