Life under Stalin: Solzhenitsyn’s story a hit in Russia – archive, 1962

 5 days ago
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn during the gulag years 1945-1950.

Red Star, the Soviet armed forces newspaper, describes Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s tale of prison camp life under Stalin, which appeared in this month’s issue of Novy Mir, as one of the most outstanding works of Soviet literature.

Novy Mir, the leading Soviet literary journal, was sold out within minutes of appearing on newspaper stalls. One stall holder said that out of curiosity he began counting the number of people asking for copies of the journal, “but after counting up to 1,200 I found it too much.”

The reviewer in Red Star says that for the first time in Soviet prose, Solzhenitsyn’s story establishes the truth about camps, “in which, during the period of Stalin’s personality cult, honest Soviet people did forced labour and perished.”

Official approval

According to Soviet sources, the story, entitled One day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, was read by one of the top Soviet leaders before permission to publish it was granted. For although repressions carried out by Stalin have been revealed no Soviet publication has yet told what went on in the camps to which the victims were delivered.

Mr Solzhenitsyn, the author, is a former “zenki” (political prisoner jargon for “zakluchoni” or “imprisoned ones”). He was an artillery officer during the second world war and is now a secondary school teacher.

His story tells of a camp surrounded by barbed wire and lit by searchlights with prisoners sleeping on sawdust mattresses without sheets but with thin blankets in the cold winters. The prisoners get up at 5 am to a breakfast of “very bad soup or a small fish and rotten cabbage or carrot and some oats.” Their supervisors are not guards, but hardened criminals to whom they are ordered to “take off their caps five paces before passing, and to keep them off two paces after.”

Unexpected souvenir

Shukhov, the hero of the story, served in the Soviet army during the war and was captured by Nazi troops. He escaped and was then imprisoned as a traitor. Another character is a former naval captain, Buynovsky, who served with British seamen on the convoy runs to Russia. He met a British admiral who later sent him a souvenir of their times together. “The souvenir surprised – and damned me,” the captain told his fellow prisoners.

In the same wooden barracks lived a 16-year-old boy jailed for taking milk to supporters of Stepan Bander, a leader of the extreme Ukrainian nationalist organisation, and a student who wrote “false verses.” Most of them were originally jailed for 10 years – but the story repeatedly makes the point that the terms were really “10 years unlimited …”

More literary freedom?: Mr K’s breath of fresh air

28 November 1962

Mr Khrushchev, in a still-secret speech to the Communist party central committee last Friday, is said to have given his personal approval for more literary freedom in Russia, according to reports from usually well-informed sources. He is also said to have complained, among other things, that Russian newspapers were dull and uninteresting.

One report has it that Mr Khrushchev discussed at length the decision to publish recently the first detailed account of life in prison camps under Stalin. Mr Khrushchev is understood to have said that it had been circulated in high party quarters and debated at length before permission was given. A story already current in Moscow is that it was Mr Khrushchev himself who gave the green light.

According to the version now leaking out about Mr Khrushchev’s speech, he said that many senior party people who had read the story had been reluctant to have it published even now, but that he had insisted that such facts should no longer be suppressed.

