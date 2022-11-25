ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

Henry County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

Omar Lawrence, 33, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. He was given 30 months in prison with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending and fined $5,000. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony.

Stone Meyer, 28, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 120 days suspended and credit for 28 days served while his case was pending.

Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29 and his bond is set at $45,000.

Braden Hall, 18, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tiffanie Lambert, 31, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Phillip Lopez, 35, 919 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Victor Magallanes, 33, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Mario Ramirez, 31, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $45,000 cash.

Related
westbendnews.net

Grant Sentenced in Murder Case

On November 28th 2022, the Paulding County Common Pleas Court room was packed, with a few having to stand, for the sentencing of Heidi L. Grant in the January 13th, 2022 murder of her husband, Christopher S. Franklin. Prosecutor Joseph Burkard addressed the court and requested that her sentences be...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Rose arrested; sentencing to be rescheduled

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of holding his girlfriend hostage and assaulting her in January 2021 and who violated his parole this month was arrested at his sentencing hearing, which did not go forward after he became angry at his representation. Bryant Rose, 37, was convicted Oct. 20...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial

LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Pursuit in Findlay Leads to Arrest of Arcadia Man

An Arcadia man was arrested after a brief pursuit with Findlay Police Officers late Sunday night. According to a release, Findlay police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. About a half mile into the pursuit, the...
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

Sentencing delayed for Lima man found guilty on charges of assault and abduction

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who had a bench warrant out on him is in custody, but his sentencing on assault and abduction charges has been pushed back. 37-year-old Bryant Rose was set to be sentenced this morning, but instead was arrested by the judge and is in Allen County Jail. The bench warrant was issued on Rose before his sentencing when he failed a required drug test after he was found guilty. His sentencing was continued to a later date. He was found guilty by an Allen County jury last month.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Sheriff Everhart Updates Citizens About His Health

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart gave an update on his health status. On the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff said he is still waiting for that “magical phone call” as he awaits news about a new liver. He said in the meantime he is...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .William E. Cozad was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of abduction and domestic violence. Some of the conditions include entering into and...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Shooting in Adrian on November 22nd

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Police just released information about a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. According to APD Chief Vince Emerick, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Church and Locust Streets in Adrian around 6 PM. As officers were responding, they were advised that a subject called that their friend was shot in the neck and face and that they were on their way to ProMedica Hickman Hospital.
ADRIAN, MI
wktn.com

Probate and Juvenile Courts Announce Closing Times in December

The Hardin County Probate and Juvenile Courts announced closing times that will take place in the month of December. The courts will be closed from 11:30am until 1:30pm on Monday December 5. Probate and Juvenile Courts and Lifeworks will also be closed Friday December 23 through Monday December 26 and...
wnky.com

BGPD conducting death investigation on Bellevue Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says a dead body has been located on Bellevue Avenue. BGPD responded to the scene on Monday morning. As of 9:53 a.m., BGPD is working to gather more details. We will update as more information is released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wfft.com

Mother pleads guilty in beating death of 9-year-old son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The mother of a child who was beaten to death in December 2021 has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of neglect. In a document from the Allen County Prosecutor's Office, Jenna M. Miller has pleaded guilty to one level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent and two level 6 felony counts of neglect of a dependent.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments

On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Tow truck driver charged with stealing catalytic converter

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tow truck driver is facing charges after police say he stole a catalytic converter last week. Toledo police officers were dispatched to Mac and Al's Garage on West Laskey Road on Thanksgiving about 5:30 p.m. Officers located tow driver Bryan Jones at the shop and detained him for questioning.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Fort Jennings grad is top trooper at Defiance OSP post

DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance post. The selection of Blankemeyer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022, according to his supervisors. Officers at the Defiance post and dispatchers at the Van Wert post chose Blankemeyer based upon leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public. This was the third year in a row he has been selected for this recognition.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol collaborated with the Findlay District and various Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies to complete their 11th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign. The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that have committed traffic violations to...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

One dead after fatal Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
