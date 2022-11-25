Henry County common pleas

Omar Lawrence, 33, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. He was given 30 months in prison with credit for two days served in jail while his case was pending and fined $5,000. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony.

Stone Meyer, 28, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 120 days suspended and credit for 28 days served while his case was pending.

Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29 and his bond is set at $45,000.

Braden Hall, 18, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tiffanie Lambert, 31, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Phillip Lopez, 35, 919 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Victor Magallanes, 33, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 4 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Mario Ramirez, 31, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 20 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $45,000 cash.