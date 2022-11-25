Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Underwood secures 100th victory in Syracuse blowout
CHAMPAIGN, Ill — The Illini were in the zone on Tuesday night. Brad Underwood secured win No. 100 in his Illini career and Coleman Hawkins had his first-career triple-double as Illinois topped Syracuse 73-44 at State Farm Center in their final Big Ten/ACC Challenge game ever. “I think this...
Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
Illinois Basketball: Latest AP Top 25 strengthens the Illini schedule
A new AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Illinois basketball team still finds themselves in the top 20. The Illini just had one game this past week and that was against DI newcomer, Lindenwood. The Lions weren’t much of a match for the Orange and Blue, as Illinois would take a 24-point lead by halftime and never look back. Lindenwood ended up falling to the Illini, 92-59.
thechampaignroom.com
This Week in Illini Athletics: Nov. 28 - Dec 4, 2022
Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. Football (8-4 Overall, 5-4 Big Ten) Last Week: The hat is coming home! Illinois dominated “little brother” Northwestern at Ryan Field, 41-3. The Brown brothers (Sydney and Chase) accounted for 3 of Illinois touchdowns, as Sydney outdid his brother with 2 of them. Illinois offense looked a little wobbly as Tommy DeVito finished with 136 yards and an INT. During this blowout Illinois fans were keeping a close eye on the Purdue/Indiana game in Bloomington. If Indiana was able to withstand the Boilermakers, your Illini would have been Big Ten West Champions... sadly Purdue, after trailing at half, was able to beat Indiana and capture the title for themselves.
thechampaignroom.com
The Big Ten West is getting competitive: Illinois has to keep pace
In 1996, legendary Long island-based hip hop trio De La Soul released the classic album Stakes Is High. The album is seen by many fans of a certain vintage as the exclamation point that signaled the end of hip hop’s golden era. It capitalized on the critical backlash to emerging commercialism of hip hop music as a product and the desire of hip hop-obsessed purists to take one last stand against shiny suit rap.
Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced on Tuesday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Edwards will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Edwards is a former three-star recruit out of Winter Park (Fla.) in the Class of 2021, the final recruiting class of former head...
Illini defensive back DD Snyder intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder announced on Sunday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2021, Snyder did not play a single game at Illinois during his two seasons in Champaign.
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Takes Shot At Referees
It sounds like Bret Bielema is still a little bitter about losing to Purdue and Michigan. The Boilermakers and Wolverines will meet in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday. Illinois dropped close matchups to both teams, with the loss to Purdue proving to be the difference between the Boilermakers and Illini playing Michigan in Indianapolis.
thechampaignroom.com
Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year
It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
channel1450.com
MacArthur Claims First Turkey Tourney Title Since 2015
Decatur MacArthur took a 75-64 win over Bolingbrook to win the Generals’ first tournament win since 2015. Makhi Wright was named tournament MVP.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
illinois.edu
The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois
A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project
Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center. “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
smilepolitely.com
Riggs’ Christmas Market brings Germany to Central Illinois
The German-style outdoor Christmas market is back at Riggs Beer Company this year. The market takes place in the brewery’s outdoor space and is open for the next three weekends, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
WCIA
Unity High School Kid to Know
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Olivia Shike is a Junior at Unity high school and she’s already making a name for herself. Not only is she a great athlete running track and cross country. She’s also a national award winner for FFA and in the 4-h Skillathon. That’s...
Danville family loses home in fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
WAND TV
Danville credit union provides unique way to give back
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Giving Fence is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union for people to leave what they can, and take what they need. The Giving Fence began a few years ago by the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions. The idea came from another organization in Bloomington where they have a Giving Fence as well.
Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
