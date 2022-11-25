Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Francis Ngannou’s coach beg him to pull out of UFC 270: ‘These motherf—ers don’t give a f— about you’
Francis Ngannou has been sharing videos on YouTube for the past year detailing the slow and arduous process of rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. But, now he’s taken things up a notch, sharing video footage leading up to his Jan. 2022 fight against Ciryl Gane as his team tried to get him to pull out of the fight.
itrwrestling.com
UFC Champion Fires Shot At “Sell Out” Ronda Rousey
Though she hasn’t fought since December 2016, Ronda Rousey remains a talked-about figure within the world of mixed martial arts. ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ attained a 12-2 record during her career inside the octagon, all while becoming the first female to not only sign with the UFC, but the first to hold a championship in the Dana White-helmed organisation.
MMAmania.com
USADA suggests Conor McGregor is ‘not applicable’ for six month testing exemption
Will Conor McGregor be able to return to action in the UFC without spending six months in the USADA testing pool? It’s a hot question that’s being asked by everyone ever since we realized “The Notorious” hasn’t been getting drug tested since he broke his leg back in July 2021.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
MMAmania.com
Belal Muhammad has a problem with Kamaru Usman title shot: ‘You lost, you don’t get the rematch’
Belal Muhammad wants fans to “Remember the Name” (and UFC to forget the rematch). The promotion is expected to rubber stamp an immediate do-over between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for some point in early 2023, giving “The Nigerian Nightmare” a chance to reclaim his crown after getting slept by “Rocky” at UFC 278 last August.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Khamzat denies ducking Alex Pereira: ‘fake belt, fake coach, fake fighter’
The Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev beef is really starting to thrive. Though Chimaev remains somewhat committed to the Welterweight title, the Chechen wrestler has flirted at a Middleweight title run too. Since his ability to make 170 lbs. is in question, that’s become a more likely option for Chimaev, particularly since the division is helmed by a pair of elite kickboxers.
MMA fighter Conor McGregor case expected to conclude in January
A court has heard that the dangerous driving case against Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor is expected to conclude in January.The case was adjourned until January 11 when the matter is expected to be “disposed of”.McGregor has been charged with six driving offences relating to an incident on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.Among the offences are driving without insurance and a licence, failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence, and careless driving.McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, fist-bumped people in the public gallery as he...
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira blasts Brendan Schaub over Khamzat Chimaev comments: “He’s running his mouth”
UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira isn’t happy with Brendan Schaub. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his UFC 281 headlining role earlier this month. Standing opposite the Brazilian was his longtime foe, Israel Adesanya. The pair previously faced off twice in kickboxing, with Pereira winning on both occasions. Earlier this...
MMAWeekly.com
Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando
No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor goes ballistic on Anthony Smith over USADA comments
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor didn’t appreciate the recent comments made by light heavyweight Anthony Smith about his USADA testing. Smith voiced concern about McGregor being out of the USADA testing pool and made some allegations about “The Notorious.”. “There’s only one reason you would do that....
MMAWeekly.com
Jiri Prochazka plans to show he’s the ‘rightful champion’ when he returns
Jiri Prochazka vacated the UFC light heavyweight title after suffering a shoulder injury that forced him out of the UFC 282 main event against Glover Teixeira. With the title vacated, former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Jan Blachowicz and No. 3 ranked Magomed Ankalaev will compete for the championship in the UFC 282 headliner at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 10.
Conor Mcgregor’s Recovery Spray Reaches Amazon’s Top 10 Seller’s List: ‘I Am Not Surprised’
Conor McGregor boasted about his product’s recent milestone on Amazon. “The Notorious” has been sued by his former teammate over a business deal conflict. Conor McGregor has been teasing his highly-anticipated UFC return but before that, some things have to be cleared first with USADA. While his comeback is being sorted out, “The Notorious” hit his stride in his business venture once again.
MMAWeekly.com
Alexander Volkanovski launches UFC 284 ‘Double Champ Camp’ series
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division at UFC 284 to try and win the lightweight title from Islam Makhachev. Ahead of the February 12 champion vs. champion showdown at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, “The Great” released a series to his YouTube channel titled, ‘Double Champ Camp’ where he takes viewers behind the scenes of his UFC 284 preparations.
MMAWeekly.com
Paddy Pimblett thinks Jake Paul’s fights ‘are fixed’￼
UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett believes that Jake Paul‘s boxing matches are ‘fixed’ after watching Paul’s win over former UFC champion Anderson Silva. Paul is undefeated in his boxing career (6-0) with knockout wins over former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley and former Bellator MMA and ONE champion Ben Askren. He also has decision wins over Woodley and Silva.
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal not interested in ‘killing’ Michael Chandler - ‘It does nothing for my career’
Michael Chandler’s stock keeps mooning despite not having the best track record thus far inside the Octagon. That’s in large part to his exciting style, which has made him an instant fan-favorite since crossing over from Bellator MMA. With a record of 2-3, Chandler still sits pretty as...
MMAWeekly.com
Anthony Smith fired back at Conor McGregor following Twitter rant: ‘Different rules apply to him’
Did you have a feud between Conor McGregor and Anthony Smith on your MMA bingo card?. It’s a rivalry we didn’t see coming but aren’t exactly upset it’s happening either. Everything stemmed from comments Smith made while on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping....
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya ‘gun to my head’ believes Alex Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev: ‘The man’s different’
2023 will start with an early bang between two of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most impressive champions. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovki, is set to return to the Lightweight division where he’ll challenge new titleholder, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. Despite Makhachev becoming champion as recently as Oct. 2022, the dominant Dagestani finds himself as a decent favorite over “The Great.”
stillrealtous.com
WWE Discussing The Idea Of Bringing Current AEW Star Back To The Company
WWE has parted ways with a number of people over the last few years and earlier this year the company cut ties with William Regal. Following his WWE departure Regal ended up joining All Elite Wrestling and he’s been working with some of the top stars in the company ever since.
Larissa Pacheco’s manger takes aim at Ali Abdelaziz, says he was “cheating” during Kayla Harrison fight: “This kind of stuff has to be stopped”
Larissa Pacheco’s manager, Alex Davis, thinks Ali Abdelaziz cheated during the PFL main event between Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. During the fight, Abdelaziz passed through the barriers and went into a neutral corner to give Harrison advice. That, of course, is not legal and Davis is not happy with it and during the fight got the commission to stop it.
Comments / 0