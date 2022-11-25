ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Queens Pols Revive Push for MTA to Study QueensLink, As QueensWay Linear Park Surges

City Council members have ramped up their attempt to get the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to do a deeper study of the QueensLink proposal to reactivate an old rail line that would provide better subway service for the southeast Queens desert. QueensLink boosters and area politicians have for years lobbied state...
QUEENS, NY
Bigger and Better: Brooklyn BP Wants Summer Streets Longer Than Manhattan

Spread Summer Streets, it’s the Brooklyn way. The borough presidents of both Brooklyn and Queens have already asked the Department of Transportation to expand the popular summer extravaganza to their neck of the woods — but Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso has started to put some meat on that bone, calling for a car-free corridor in his borough that is at least as long, if not longer, than the six-and-a-half-mile version in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
Opinion: Resiliency is Not Just Something We Should Just Talk About

The recent 10-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy brought a renewed focus on New York’s resiliency measures and readiness efforts — and promises that our government is working hard to protect our region from the threat of extreme weather. However, as Dave Colon recently pointed out in Streetsblog, we’re not ready for a Sandy sequel.
Monday’s Headlines: Tryptophan Haze Edition

This week’s headlines are sponsored by Triple Prime Voters, the Etsy site that makes politics a conversation piece. Shop early, shop often. The big news over the holiday weekend (besides new entries in our boss’s ongoing “criminal mischief” series on Twitter) was Council Member Vickie Paladino’s out-of-the-blue attack on constituents and officials who prefer safe streets to the current congestion and anarchy. First, her tweet:
NEW YORK CITY, NY

