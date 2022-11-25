Spread Summer Streets, it’s the Brooklyn way. The borough presidents of both Brooklyn and Queens have already asked the Department of Transportation to expand the popular summer extravaganza to their neck of the woods — but Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso has started to put some meat on that bone, calling for a car-free corridor in his borough that is at least as long, if not longer, than the six-and-a-half-mile version in Manhattan.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO