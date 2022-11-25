Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TCU football’s Quentin Johnston gets major injury update before Big 12 championship vs. Kansas State
Quentin Johnston seems to be back to full health just in time for TCU football’s Big 12 Championship game vs. Kansas State. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes revealed that Johnston “looked like his old self at practice“, according to Steven M. Johnson of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs...
4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley drops chilling Luka Doncic reason why Mavs are not going to win NBA title
Despite having arguably the best player in the world right now, the Dallas Mavericks are currently outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. If you ask Charles Barkley, the Mavs are not even going to win an NBA championship so long as Luka Doncic continues to carry the type of burden he has on his shoulders for Dallas.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kemba Walker’s message after 1-year deal with Mavs will hype up fans
Kemba Walker is ready to get to work after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The 32-year-old NBA veteran didn’t hide his excitement to join the Mavs, as he finally found a home after basically being banished by the New York Knicks and sent to the Detroit Pistons who didn’t want him as […] The post Kemba Walker’s message after 1-year deal with Mavs will hype up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s special role in Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in Warriors vs. Mavs, revealed
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but clearly, it’s not for the lack of trying from Stephen Curry and co. In fact, Steph even went as far as to campaigning for Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in the game just to get every advantage they can. To recall, Dinwiddie was thrown out […] The post Stephen Curry’s special role in Spencer Dinwiddie’s ejection in Warriors vs. Mavs, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic’s bananas performance draws hilarious take from Jason Kidd
Luka Doncic blessed the Dallas Mavericks with yet another mesmerizing performance Tuesday night, this time against the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, at home. Doncic torched the Warriors’ defense for 41 points on 14-for-27 shooting from the field for the Mavs. But points were far from the only...
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Jason Kidd reveals potential rotation changes for Luka Doncic, Mavs with Josh Green emergence
The Dallas Mavericks entered their Tuesday night contest against the Golden State Warriors with a 9-10 record after losing four straight games. However, Luka Doncic has had enough of the Mavs’ shenanigans and put a stop to their bleeding with a 41-point, 12-rebound, and 12-assist performance. And perhaps this...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
Insane Luka Doncic stat proves that he’s closing in on Dirk Nowitzki’s GOAT status for Mavs
Luka Doncic put on yet another show on Tuesday night as the Dallas Mavericks took down the defending champions Golden State Warriors in what turned out to be a real nail-biter. Doncic led the way again for the Mavs, dropping a 40-point triple-double all over Stephen Curry and Co. We’re...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0