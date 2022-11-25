Read full article on original website
Mauna Loa eruption disrupts critical climate tool used to measure carbon emissions in the atmosphere
The longest-running climate equipment used to measure carbon dioxide levels in the Earth's atmosphere lost power Monday evening and is currently not recording data because of Mauna Loa's volcanic eruption in Hawaii. Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted early Monday morning for the first time in 38 years,...
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
China's Zhengzhou, home to world's largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, has lifted a five-day Covid lockdown, in a move that analysts have called a much-needed relief for Apple and its main supplier Foxconn. Zhengzhou is the site of "iPhone City," a sprawling manufacturing campus owned by Taiwanese...
