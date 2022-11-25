ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning

A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing Windsor Man Located

A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
WINDSOR, CA
SFGate

1 Killed In Early Morning Car Wreck

A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle

A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SAN JOSE, CA

