Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Related
The weird San Francisco business keeping the city supplied with quarters
"People don't understand where the quarters come from."
After raucous meeting, San Francisco approves plan for lethal police robots
San Francisco's Board of Supervisors approved a controversial draft policy that would allow police robots armed with explosives to use lethal force against suspects as a last-resort option.
SFGate
Audit Raises Questions For City Leaders About Nonprofit Organization's Funding
An audit of the San Francisco non-profit United Council of Human Services found the organization to have violated city agreements related to the operation of its housing program, according to a statement from San Francisco Controller Ben Rosenfield. The report released Nov. 17 by the controller's office identified several issues...
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
San Francisco's El Faro, famed for Mission-style burritos, has a break-in problem
The taqueria that possibly invented the Mission-style burrito has a break-in problem.
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
Buchanan YMCA in San Francisco closed after 'extensive damage' from fire
Multiple 911 calls were made by people reporting heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
Bay Area shawarma restaurant comes to South Bay with second location
In 2021, the eatery was also mentioned on a best restaurants list by Esquire.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
'Increasing potential for impactful rain' in the Bay Area this week
"This would be considered a weak atmospheric river coming through."
SFGate
Fatal Collision In Santa Rosa Monday Morning
A fatal collision in Santa Rosa Monday morning is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, according to a CHP spokesman. A work truck struck a pedestrian at Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, at 2:33 a.m. Traffic in the area was slowed following the wreck. Copyright © 2022...
SFGate
Update: Missing Windsor Man Located
A missing person advisory in Windsor was cancelled Sunday morning. Merid Embaye Haylu, 80, was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and an advisory was issued overnight asking for the public's help. Windsor police said early Sunday that Haylu had been located. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All...
SFGate
1 Killed In Early Morning Car Wreck
A fatal car wreck closed Airport Road in Santa Cruz County for several hours early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol records. An overturned vehicle was reported at 2:08 a.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Green Valley Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their...
SFGate
Man Killed In Crash When His Car Hits Trees, Rolls Over, Ejects Him From Vehicle
A man was killed Saturday after the vehicle he was driving on San Felipe Road collided with two trees and rolled several times before ejecting him from the vehicle. The 22-year-old man -- whose name has yet to be released while officials notify his next of kin -- was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed along the street at roughly 3:43 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0