Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men as five vehicles examined
Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their...
"I May Never Wear Normal Pants Again": 19 Permanent Changes People Made To Their Lives As A Result Of The Pandemic
"We had too many canceled Christmases and gatherings."
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0