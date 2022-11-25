ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program

With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken keeps on springing leaks

In the aftermath of the most recent Hoboken water main break, officials say their long-term effort is to work with Veolia, the service provider, to try to minimize breaks in the city’s 100 year old system of water pipes. “The city is working with our partners at Veolia to...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne seeks engineering study on flood mitigation

Bayonne officials have been hitting the books recently, with the city now looking to do a study on flood mitigation following the recent completion of its absorption study of recent redevelopments. At its November meeting, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing a Request for Proposals (RFQ) for professional engineering...
BAYONNE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeter’s castle up for auction

GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes

Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Land near Bayonne sewer line to be remediated

Remediation work is underway near a sewer line located on the west side of Bayonne. The project is part of Honeywell International Inc.’s program to remove toxic chromium residue left over from construction of the pipeline in the first part of the 20th century. Honeywell is performing the work...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

From Mexico to Newark Avenue

With an upside down relic of Lady Liberty on a ceiling and city streets that seem to have no end, Taco Drive, located on the walkway of Newark Avenue, takes on an interesting spin when it comes to Mexican-styled tacos. Oscar Munoz, who is the owner of the Taco-Drive restaurant,...
BROOKLYN, NY
trumbulltimes.com

When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in

DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
DANBURY, CT
