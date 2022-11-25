Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.

