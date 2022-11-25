Read full article on original website
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Hoboken issues Holiday Passport Program
With the holiday season underway, the city of Hoboken will start offering free parking for about four hours. The catch is, drivers need to show a purchase of at least $20 at Hoboken shopping or dining establishments. “Hoboken stands ready to support our business community by making it easier to...
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Hudson Theatre Works presents it’s Annual 10 Minute Play Festival Benefit
The annual 10 Minute play festival to benefit Hudson Theatre Works has plays that are funny, profane, realistic and absurd. They echo each of the author’s feelings and ideas in response to the challenging times in which we live. Performances are Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10 at...
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent Funding
Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
Bayonne to hold ceremony commemorating new bell and clock tower
Mayor James Davis has announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a ceremony for the new bell and clock tower at Fitzpatrick Park on Thursday, December 1, at 5:30 p.m., at 27th Street and Avenue C. The bell tower’s location, Fitzpatrick Park, is named after former Mayor Francis G....
newyorkbeacon.com
Man from Crown Heights: Landlord Is pushing him out of a $450-a-Month Apartment
On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Francis Roberts—who has resided in his Crown Heights apartment for more than 20 years —is allegedly being harassed by his landlord in attempts for him to vacate. Roberts’ rent is currently $450 per month since his apartment is rent-stabilized.
‘Give Thanks Bayonne’ addressed food insecurity on Thanksgiving
The 3rd Annual “Give Thanks Bayonne,” held by a number of local non-profits and community organizations throughout the city, successfully provided hundreds of meals to families in need this past Thanksgiving. The event was a collaborative effort by Black in Bayonne, The Bayonne Youth Center, Studio 31 Music...
Hoboken keeps on springing leaks
In the aftermath of the most recent Hoboken water main break, officials say their long-term effort is to work with Veolia, the service provider, to try to minimize breaks in the city’s 100 year old system of water pipes. “The city is working with our partners at Veolia to...
Not allowed: Another NJ shore town adds beach rules for summer
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
Bayonne seeks engineering study on flood mitigation
Bayonne officials have been hitting the books recently, with the city now looking to do a study on flood mitigation following the recent completion of its absorption study of recent redevelopments. At its November meeting, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing a Request for Proposals (RFQ) for professional engineering...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jeter’s castle up for auction
GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
Get up to $1,200 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Bayonne increases parking violation fees, among other changes
Bayonne is ushering in more changes to parking, the most notable being an increase to many fines for violations. The City Council adopted four ordinances and introduced another two relating to parking at its November meeting. This followed the adoption of two ordinances in October, related to the clarification of the industrial zoning parking requirement and the removal of the fee schedule that could be paid if there was a parking deficiency for buildings in certain zoning districts.
Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address
The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
Land near Bayonne sewer line to be remediated
Remediation work is underway near a sewer line located on the west side of Bayonne. The project is part of Honeywell International Inc.’s program to remove toxic chromium residue left over from construction of the pipeline in the first part of the 20th century. Honeywell is performing the work...
From Mexico to Newark Avenue
With an upside down relic of Lady Liberty on a ceiling and city streets that seem to have no end, Taco Drive, located on the walkway of Newark Avenue, takes on an interesting spin when it comes to Mexican-styled tacos. Oscar Munoz, who is the owner of the Taco-Drive restaurant,...
trumbulltimes.com
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
