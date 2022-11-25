Read full article on original website
Local teachers found love and career at Cottondale High
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – For Cottondale High English teacher, Clay Dilmore, a passion for literature and teaching started when he was a young high school student. “I had a phenomenal 10th grade English teacher that sparked a love for literature and sparked a love for learning,” said Dilmore. “Every day, I would come in her […]
WJHG-TV
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Something lost is now something found for the son of Army Master Sergeant Jasper Black. It was found by a business owner in Downtown Panama City. “We purchased the building at 436 Harrison avenue about a week and a half ago and last Sunday me...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few clips that is sure to take you back. This week’s segment featured clips from a local science fair, summer days laying out by the pool, and even mystery clips Hudson needs help identifying.
WJHG-TV
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County continues to make the American dream a reality
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trying to buy your first home in this market can seem unaffordable and unrealistic for many. But one local non-profit has spent the last three decades changing that reality for families across Bay County. Homeownership is at the core of the American dream. But for...
WJHG-TV
Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
WJHG-TV
Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Area Jeep Association is inviting everyone out for a Christmas parade this Saturday at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Jeepers will begin staging at 7:00 a.m. and the parade will take off at 9:00 a.m. As the jeeps go by, participants will...
WJHG-TV
Hot holiday toys
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself wandering the isles this gift-giving season, experts are here to help. Thousands of toys are evaluated every year on play value, actual value, and quality to see which ones make it to the year’s hottest toys list. “If there was...
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
WJHG-TV
The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is upon us, and The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 feels the same way. It is time for their annual charity golf tournament set to tee off this Saturday at Sunny Hills Golf Course. Public Relations Coordinator, Tom Smith explained to viewers...
WJHG-TV
Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
WJHG-TV
Local non-profit helping Freeport kids in need this holiday season
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about giving. With Christmas around the corner, the Freeport community is rallying behind one local non-profit that is dedicated to making sure all the kids in the Freeport area have a merry holiday season. The Freeport Christmas Angels were officially established...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights. “This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said. Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for...
Man arrested for burglary and battery at Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Robert McGaugh, 29, was taken into custody by Fort Walton Beach Police Department after a battery and burglary incident Monday night. According to the police report, the male victim told police that he and McGuagh got into a physical altercation at a home on Deluna Rd just before 10 […]
WJHG-TV
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to move those pumpkins and fall leaves out of the way to make room for Christmas decorations. Kirby Holt, owner of Blossoms in Chipley, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to lend a hand in decorating our own Christmas tree. The master decorator...
