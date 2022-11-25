ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Local teachers found love and career at Cottondale High

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) – For Cottondale High English teacher, Clay Dilmore, a passion for literature and teaching started when he was a young high school student. “I had a phenomenal 10th grade English teacher that sparked a love for literature and sparked a love for learning,” said Dilmore. “Every day, I would come in her […]
COTTONDALE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The Most Luxurious Hotels In Panama City , Florida

Which part of Panama City Beach is the best to stay?. Hotels That Offer Oceanfront Locations in Panama City Beach Florida. During your vacation in Panama City Beach Florida, you may want to find hotels that offer an oceanfront location. There are several hotels that offer these options, including the Seahaven Beach Hotel and the Holiday Inn Resort. You may also want to consider the Paradise Palms A Seaside Inn, as well as the Shores of Panama by Oaseas Resorts.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few clips that is sure to take you back. This week’s segment featured clips from a local science fair, summer days laying out by the pool, and even mystery clips Hudson needs help identifying.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Area Jeep Association is inviting everyone out for a Christmas parade this Saturday at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Jeepers will begin staging at 7:00 a.m. and the parade will take off at 9:00 a.m. As the jeeps go by, participants will...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Home with A Rare 90 Feet of Gulf Frontage Seeks $10,7 Million in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

125 Gulf Dunes Lane Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a one of a kind home with a rare 90 feet of gulf frontage in the gated and rental restricted neighborhood of Gulf Dunes blending cutting edge contemporary architectural design with cozy comfortable interiors. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 125 Gulf Dunes Lane, please contact Scott G Cobine (Phone: 850-974-9055) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Hot holiday toys

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself wandering the isles this gift-giving season, experts are here to help. Thousands of toys are evaluated every year on play value, actual value, and quality to see which ones make it to the year’s hottest toys list. “If there was...
PANAMA CITY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts

Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Pioneer Settlement showed the Panhandle how to make sugarcane syrup

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)–The Pioneer Settlement opened its doors Saturday, to let community members watch how they turn sugarcane into ‘Papa’s Best Cane Syrup.’ Owners said Pioneers were the first to make syrup from sugarcane and Pioneer Settlement founder Williard Smith said, he wants to keep the tradition alive. “This is the type of thing that the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Kids find stolen gun in Destin neighborhood pond

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Destin on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a gun found in a pond. The deputy said a group of local kids in Destin playing in a neighborhood on Quail Lake Blvd located the gun in the pond and reported it. OCSO confirmed […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Local non-profit helping Freeport kids in need this holiday season

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about giving. With Christmas around the corner, the Freeport community is rallying behind one local non-profit that is dedicated to making sure all the kids in the Freeport area have a merry holiday season. The Freeport Christmas Angels were officially established...
FREEPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to move those pumpkins and fall leaves out of the way to make room for Christmas decorations. Kirby Holt, owner of Blossoms in Chipley, stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to lend a hand in decorating our own Christmas tree. The master decorator...
CHIPLEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy