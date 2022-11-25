Over the last half century, it is now well established that depression can occur at any age, and it has been documented as early as infancy. In terms of epidemiology, different studies which have evaluated the prevalence of depression in children and adolescents suggest that the prevalence varies according to the different age groups. Prevalence figures reported for infants vary from 0.5% to 3% in clinic population, whereas in preschool children, the prevalence rate for major depression (1.4%) has been reported to be higher than depression not otherwise specified (0.7%) and dysthymia (0.6%). Studies done in community settings suggest the prevalence of depression in children to range from 0.4% to 2.5% and among adolescents to be from 0.4% to 8.3%. Lifetime prevalence through adolescence is considered to be as high as 20%. Prior to puberty, depression is known to have equal gender representation; however, among adolescents, the male: female ratio is 1:2. Over the years, it has also been understood that depression in children and adolescents is a chronic and relapsing condition, which does not remits spontaneously and hence, there is a need to identify and treat the same at the earliest to reduce its long-term negative consequences. Childhood depression has been shown to lead to an increased risk of poor academic performance, impaired social functioning, suicidal behavior, homicidal ideation, and alcohol/substance abuse. It is also associated with an increased risk of recurrent depressive episodes. Unfortunately, a major proportion of depression in children and adolescents is underdiagnosed and undertreated.

26 DAYS AGO