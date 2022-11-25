Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
Benzinga
The Three Pillars of Effective Ketamine Mental Health Treatment
Americans spent $225 billion on mental health treatments and services in 2019, but nearly half the people using antidepressants recorded a relapse in symptoms. During that time, ketamine has become an increasingly popular and effective breakthrough mental health treatment.The first clinical studies of ketamine as human anesthesia were published in 1966. Ketamine produced profound analgesic effects, but it could not avoid negative stigmas towards psychedelics created by the War on Drugs. In 1970 psychedelics were classified as a Schedule I substance through the US Controlled Substances Act, which significantly hindered ketamine clinical research and treatments.
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
NIH Director's Blog
Clinical Practice Guidelines for the management of depression in children and adolescents
Over the last half century, it is now well established that depression can occur at any age, and it has been documented as early as infancy. In terms of epidemiology, different studies which have evaluated the prevalence of depression in children and adolescents suggest that the prevalence varies according to the different age groups. Prevalence figures reported for infants vary from 0.5% to 3% in clinic population, whereas in preschool children, the prevalence rate for major depression (1.4%) has been reported to be higher than depression not otherwise specified (0.7%) and dysthymia (0.6%). Studies done in community settings suggest the prevalence of depression in children to range from 0.4% to 2.5% and among adolescents to be from 0.4% to 8.3%. Lifetime prevalence through adolescence is considered to be as high as 20%. Prior to puberty, depression is known to have equal gender representation; however, among adolescents, the male: female ratio is 1:2. Over the years, it has also been understood that depression in children and adolescents is a chronic and relapsing condition, which does not remits spontaneously and hence, there is a need to identify and treat the same at the earliest to reduce its long-term negative consequences. Childhood depression has been shown to lead to an increased risk of poor academic performance, impaired social functioning, suicidal behavior, homicidal ideation, and alcohol/substance abuse. It is also associated with an increased risk of recurrent depressive episodes. Unfortunately, a major proportion of depression in children and adolescents is underdiagnosed and undertreated.
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a mood disorder? What to know
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is not a mood disorder, but it can make it more difficult to regulate emotions. It can also have indirect effects on mental health. For example, some people with ADHD may develop low self-confidence about their abilities due to how they or others perceive the condition.
MedicalXpress
Ten minutes of aerobic exercise with exposure therapy found to reduce PTSD symptoms
Exposure therapy is one of the leading treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but up to a half of all patients don't respond to it. But now a study led by UNSW Sydney psychologists has found that augmenting the therapy with 10 minutes of aerobic exercise has led to patients reporting greater reduction to PTSD symptom severity six months after the nine-week treatment ended.
psychologytoday.com
Anxiety/Depression Meds May Not Work the Way We Thought
Until recently, prevailing wisdom held that antidepressants worked by increasing synaptic serotonin in the brain's mood centers. New findings cast doubt on the role of serotonin, while at the same time implicating inflammation in triggering anxiety and depression. If, as new studies suggest, inflammation plays a pivotal role in mood...
Healthline
What to Know About Ketamine Therapy for Depression
Ketamine remains a fairly new player on the field of depression treatment. Here’s a quick snapshot of its history:. Healthcare professionals first began using ketamine as an anesthetic in the. . Before long, they noticed it didn’t just cause a sedative effect. Some people also reported improvements in their...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
An EMDR therapist who has treated trauma for 18 years shares her 11 most important pieces of advice
EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Therapy) is one of the leading treatments for PTSD and trauma. The 8-prong treatment plan involves identifying and working through distressing memories. The treatment can be difficult, but the results can be highly effective. Marisol Solarte-Erlacher is a licensed psychotherapist and consultant who has worked with...
PsyPost
New longitudinal research highlights how grave the effects of childhood trauma can be for anxiety and depression
Childhood trauma is well-known to have adverse effects on mental health into adulthood, but the nuances of these outcomes are not well understood. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders explores how childhood trauma impacts specific aspects of depression and anxiety over time. Childhood trauma has long since...
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
physiciansweekly.com
Managing Post-Traumatic Stress in Patients With Vitiligo
In patients with vitiligo, psychological distress resulting from social stigma, financial burden, relapses, and treatment side effects may also contribute to the onset of PTSD. Vitiligo is the most common depigmentation disorder, according to current estimates. The disease can cause disfiguration and have a profound psychological burden, resulting in significantly...
earth.com
Mindfulness may be as effective as drugs for treating anxiety
Mindfulness is a form of meditation which emphasizes focusing only on what is happening in the present moment and dismissing intrusive thoughts. Sessions often start with breathing exercises and continue with full “body scans” – thinking about each part of the body systematically, from head to toe. If during these process various thoughts intrude, participants are asked to briefly acknowledge them, but then dismiss them.
PsyPost
Impulsivity early in adolescence linked to antisocial personality disorder and alcohol use disorder in later life
Can being an impulsive early adolescent be a slippery slope leading to more serious problems in the later teenage years? A study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health explores the relationships between impulsivity, antisocial behavior, and alcohol use through different stages of adolescence and emerging adulthood. The teen years...
psychologytoday.com
Mindfulness and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
OCD can disrupt peace in relationships. Undesired intrusive thoughts based on unfounded perceptions of reality can lead to an erosion of trust. Mindfulness can help reduce OCD symptoms and nurture a sense of peace and well-being. Mindfulness can help caregivers recognize how they may be accommodating patients with faulty logic...
dallasexpress.com
Treating Anxiety | Meditation vs. Medication
A study published in JAMA Psychiatry earlier this month concluded that mindfulness meditation is as effective as standard prescription drugs used to treat anxiety. Mindfulness is a type of meditation that focuses on the present moment. Essentially, the goal is to block out intrusive thoughts, clearing the mind to attain a relaxed state.
ajmc.com
Treating Depression to Prevent Dementia
According to new research, treating depression in older adults could decrease risk of dementia by 51%. A version of this article was originally published on Psychiatric Times. This version has been lightly edited. According to a new study, treating depression could lower the risk of dementia for certain patients. Using...
Treating mental illness with electricity marries old ideas with modern tech and understanding of the brain – podcast
Mental illnesses such as obsessive compulsive disorder, depression and addiction are notoriously hard to treat and often don’t respond to drugs. But a new wave of treatments that stimulate the brain with electricity are showing promise on patients and in clinical trials. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk to three experts and one patient about the history of treating mental illness, how new technology and deeper understanding of the brain are leading to better treatments and where the neuroscience of mental illness is headed next. It’s not uncommon to hear people joke about how their “OCD”...
Comments / 0