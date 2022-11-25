Read full article on original website
What I Think About Being Oklahoma State Champs
For the first time since joining the Big 12 and the first time in school history, the West Virginia Mountaineers can lay claim to being Oklahoma State champions, by virtue of beating both the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the same year, ending a 9-year losing streak to the Sooners (2012-2021, 2020 void) and a 7-year losing streak to the Cowboys (2015-2021).
GAME THREAD: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Florida Gators — Preview, pre-game updates, TV info, and more
Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll. WHEN/WHERE. Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Shane Lyons appears on WV MetroNews, blasts West Virginia president Gordon Gee
Hoppy Kercheval sat down with former West Virginia Mountaineers athletic director Shane Lyons in an interview that quickly went from boring to scorched earth. Asked about a wide range of topics, Lyons did not hold back on his feelings. The interview began with Lyons claiming he was used as a...
