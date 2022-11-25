Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Real Housewives Of Miami’ Season 5 Taglines “Bring The Fire”
The Real Housewives of Miami is returning for Season 5 and Peacock just released their brand new taglines. Alexia Nepola: “In Miami, the sun brings the heat but I bring the fire.” Larsa Pippen: “Hate all you want ’cause if I were you, I’d hate me too.” Guerdy Abraira: “The only thing that moves faster than my mouth is my ambition.” Julia Lemigova: “When the chicks fly the coop, it’s time for this mama bird to spread her wings.” Lisa Hochstein: “You can try to take my castle but you will never steal my crown.” Dr. Nicole Martin: “I’m a pro at the rules of engagement...
The World Needs Good Vibes, So Here Are 26 Heartwarming Notes People Left For Others
I'm not crying, YOU'RE crying. Okay, maybe we're both crying.
"I May Never Wear Normal Pants Again": 19 Permanent Changes People Made To Their Lives As A Result Of The Pandemic
"We had too many canceled Christmases and gatherings."
Comments / 0