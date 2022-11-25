Night Train marks birthdays of bassist Dennis Irwin (with John Scofield and WSU alum Matt Wilson), saxophonist Gato Barbieri, singer Ethel Ennis, and Gigi Gryce (arranger and conductor on a classic track from Betty Carter). It’s also the birthday of Latin jazz saxophonist Diego Rivera, and we’ll hear music from his latest album in hour one, and a concert performance from him in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear a previously unreleased concert album from Ella Fitzgerald, and the latest, Grammy-nominated release from Jeff Coffin (Flecktones, Dave Matthews).

