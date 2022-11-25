ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrapping Up Detroit Jazz, Diego Rivera, Billy Strayhorn, Roberta Gambarini and World AIDS Day

Night Train marks birthdays of bassist Dennis Irwin (with John Scofield and WSU alum Matt Wilson), saxophonist Gato Barbieri, singer Ethel Ennis, and Gigi Gryce (arranger and conductor on a classic track from Betty Carter). It’s also the birthday of Latin jazz saxophonist Diego Rivera, and we’ll hear music from his latest album in hour one, and a concert performance from him in hour two of the show. We’ll also hear a previously unreleased concert album from Ella Fitzgerald, and the latest, Grammy-nominated release from Jeff Coffin (Flecktones, Dave Matthews).
