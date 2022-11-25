Read full article on original website
Related
January 6 convictions bolster democracy, but McCarthy's defense of Trump threatens it
The American tradition of peaceful transfers of presidential power buckled in the horrific violence of January 6, 2021.
Two more DeSantis administration officials named in lawsuit over migrant planes flown to Martha's Vineyard
A class action lawsuit filed in September on behalf of an advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas two months ago has added two additional members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and an alleged "lead recruiter" of the migrants as defendants, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday.
Twitter ends enforcement of COVID misinformation policy, much to experts' dismay
Twitter is no longer enforcing its policy against misinformation about COVID-19.
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
Police arrive at a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions after a vigil for the victims of a fire in Urumqi, as outbreaks of COVID-19 continue, in Beijing, China, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter.
On this day in history, Nov. 30, 1874, indomitable British statesman and WWII hero Winston Churchill is born
Winston Churchill was born to a prominent British father and wealthy American mother in Oxfordshire, England, on this day in history, Nov. 30, 1874. He was voted the Greatest Briton in a BBC poll.
How Ukraine is innovating Soviet-era weapons for a 21st century battleground
In a basement in eastern Ukraine, young men sit at a long table strewn with laptops, their eyes glued to a television screen an arm's length away.
Comments / 0