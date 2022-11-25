ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

China's security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests

China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place over...
AFP

Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'

Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
Clayton News Daily

New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station

Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
Clayton News Daily

Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match

Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
Clayton News Daily

Who the United States Could Play Next If It Beats Iran

If the United States men’s national team upends Iran in their final group play match on Tuesday, the road ahead for the squad in the elimination round has started to come into focus. The USMNT needs a victory against Iran to advance to the round of 16, where they...
AFP

Cracking the covert app that exposed Europe's drug gangs

From torture and murder in the Netherlands and Serbia to an unprecedented web of corruption in Belgium, the Sky ECC investigation has shone a light into some of Europe's darkest corners. After English, the most common language used on Sky ECC was Albanian, investigators found.
Clayton News Daily

US consumer confidence falls to lowest level since July

US consumer confidence fell in November as inflation and economic uncertainty continued to loom large and potentially dampen holiday shopping plans. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index measured 100.2 for the month, lower than the downwardly revised 102.2 in October. The index is at its lowest level since July, when it fell to 95.7 amid spiking gas prices and worsening inflation. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic attitude toward the economy and higher propensity to spend.
Clayton News Daily

First All-Women Referee Crew Set to Debut at Men’s World Cup

A trio of women will become the first all-female refereeing team to officiate a men’s World Cup match when Costa Rica and Germany clash in a Group E match on Thursday. On Tuesday, FIFA named Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz as the trio to make history in the upcoming match. Frappart will serve as the main referee in the match after serving as the fourth official in a Group C match between Poland and Mexico last week.
The Independent

Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...

