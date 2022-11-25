Read full article on original website
China's security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China's vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place over...
Chinese health officials defend zero-Covid policy but pledge to rectify some measures amid protests
China's top health officials have pledged to rectify Covid-19 control measures to reduce their impact on people's lives, while deflecting blame for public frustration away from the policy itself, in their first press briefing since protests erupted against the government's stringent zero-Covid policy over the weekend. Lockdowns to suppress the...
Fresh clashes in south China as authorities warn of 'crackdown'
Fresh clashes have broken out between police and protesters in a southern Chinese city, part of a wave of Covid lockdown-sparked demonstrations across the country that have morphed into demands for political freedoms. But demonstrators have also demanded much wider political reforms in communist China, with some even calling for President Xi Jinping to stand down.
New era begins with China's launch of crewed mission to its space station
Three astronauts lifted off to China's nearly completed space station on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the country's long-term presence in space. It's a major achievement for China's ambitious space program, which has explored the far side of the moon and Mars. The milestone also means the aging International Space Station's role as the sole venue for continuous human occupancy in Earth's orbit is coming to an end.
Report: Iran Threatens to Torture Players’ Families Ahead of USMNT Match
Iran has threatened families of players on the Iranian World Cup team with “violence and torture” if the players don’t “behave” in the match vs. the United States men's national team on Tuesday, CNN’s Sam Kiley reports. A source told Kiley that Iran has...
China's Zhengzhou, home to world's largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to the world's largest iPhone factory, has lifted a five-day Covid lockdown, in a move that analysts have called a much-needed relief for Apple and its main supplier Foxconn. Zhengzhou is the site of "iPhone City," a sprawling manufacturing campus owned by Taiwanese...
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
NATO vows more help for Ukraine as Russia attacks on multiple fronts
KYIV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - NATO allies promised more arms for Ukraine and equipment to help restore power supplies cut by Russian strikes, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were defending against attempted Russian advances in multiple regions.
Who the United States Could Play Next If It Beats Iran
If the United States men’s national team upends Iran in their final group play match on Tuesday, the road ahead for the squad in the elimination round has started to come into focus. The USMNT needs a victory against Iran to advance to the round of 16, where they...
Cracking the covert app that exposed Europe's drug gangs
From torture and murder in the Netherlands and Serbia to an unprecedented web of corruption in Belgium, the Sky ECC investigation has shone a light into some of Europe's darkest corners. After English, the most common language used on Sky ECC was Albanian, investigators found.
US consumer confidence falls to lowest level since July
US consumer confidence fell in November as inflation and economic uncertainty continued to loom large and potentially dampen holiday shopping plans. The Conference Board's consumer confidence index measured 100.2 for the month, lower than the downwardly revised 102.2 in October. The index is at its lowest level since July, when it fell to 95.7 amid spiking gas prices and worsening inflation. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic attitude toward the economy and higher propensity to spend.
Singapore's Temasek holds internal review of $275 million FTX-related loss
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday that Temasek Holdings has initiated an internal review of its investment in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange.
First All-Women Referee Crew Set to Debut at Men’s World Cup
A trio of women will become the first all-female refereeing team to officiate a men’s World Cup match when Costa Rica and Germany clash in a Group E match on Thursday. On Tuesday, FIFA named Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz as the trio to make history in the upcoming match. Frappart will serve as the main referee in the match after serving as the fourth official in a Group C match between Poland and Mexico last week.
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’
A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
