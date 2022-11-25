Read full article on original website
Changes to issuing warrants for failing to appear in court also concerns opponents of SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Another change to Illinois’ criminal justice system coming Jan. 1 replaces arrest warrants for failure to appear for a court date with an order to show cause as to why the defendant didn't show up. Opponents of the sweeping legislation are as concerned about that provision as they are cashless bail.
As Pennsylvania certifies and audits election, lawsuits and a deadlock may slow it down
Pennsylvania county officials have conducted audits and are submitting certified election results to the Department of State. Counties were to submit their certified results on Friday, and the department will conduct risk-limiting audits to check counties for any errors. Lawsuits and a split county board could slow down certification, however.
Indiana AG asks Supreme Court to decide COVID-19 case against Ball State
(The Center Square) — Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state Supreme Court to decide if students can file class-action lawsuits against Indiana’s public universities to recover tuition and fees paid for services not rendered due to cancellation of in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keller J....
Webster sheriff to serve on state law enforcement board
BATON ROUGE, La. – Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has been appointed to serve on the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement. The appointment was made this month by Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I’m delighted to serve on the La. Commission on Law Enforcement, which supports public safety, crime reduction,...
Tyrone Oliver elected American Correctional Association vice president
DECATUR — The American Correctional Association announced recently that Tyrone Oliver, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, was elected as the organization’s next vice president. Appointed in 2019 by Gov. Brian Kemp to lead DJJ, Oliver will be sworn in to the voluntary post during the...
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
Recommendations take aim at Nebraska contracting failures
Nebraska should review the cost realism and reasonableness of bids to avoid a repeat of the state’s troubled contract with a Kansas-based nonprofit to oversee child welfare cases in the Omaha area, according to a newly released report. Ikaso Consulting, which wrote the report, also recommended more standardization in...
Rep. Brandtjen: Military ballot voting dropped over 80% in 2022
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the 2020 election after the latest numbers from the 2022 election. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Tuesday said this year’s military voting numbers show something happened between the two elections. “We have learned that the number of active...
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full:. "On November...
Sanders announces inauguration plans, chief of staff
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced details of her inauguration celebration to be held Jan. 7-10 in Little Rock. Philanthropists and business owners Jacqueline and Michael Retzer will co-chair the event. Cathy Lanier and Megan Turner will serve as inaugural coordinators. “When I take office in January, I will...
State announces broadband plan; county says it is following developments
Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority had released a Statewide Broadband Plan, that addresses both the immediate needs and long-term needs of the commonwealth. “Broadband is as essential today as electricity and water. But there is a digital divide in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “This plan...
Report: North Carolina receives high remarks for economic freedom
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is listed among the most economically free states in North America in a recent report from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian public policy think tank. The institute’s Economic Freedom of North America report, released earlier this month, measures government spending, taxation and labor...
Georgia Water Coalition marks 50th anniversary of Clean Water Act
ATHENS — In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, Georgia’s leading water advocacy organizations released its “Dirty Dozen” report for 2022, highlighting 12 landmark legal actions that have shaped the implementation of the Clean Water Act in Georgia. Unlike previous Dirty Dozen...
California high schools need a mission overhaul | Dan Walters
Most of the political debate in California over public education centers on money — particularly the annual exercise of determining how many billions of dollars the state will send to local school systems. Occasionally, the debate shifts to actual education issues — such as whether universal pre-kindergarten programs could...
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Increased energy assistance announced to help low-income Nebraskans
A boost in federal energy assistance will help low-income Nebraskans over the next year. The federal government is sending an extra $9.7 million beyond the usual allocation to the state for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, commonly known as LIHEAP. The Biden administration recently announced the increased funding. The...
Nebraska COVID cases up, but not as high as they have been
Nebraska’s COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but the numbers remain modest compared to similar points during the nearly three-year pandemic. The state reported 2,051 new cases last week heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, up from 1,997 the previous week and 1,746 the week before that. Nebraska’s 3%...
Idaho National Lab Accepting Scholarship Applications
The Idaho National Laboratory is opening applications for the 2023 Bright Future in Energy Scholarships. The program is open to 11th and 12th grade students interested in pursuing a college education and career focused on nuclear energy, the environment or cyber-crime prevention. INL will award a total of $25,000 in scholarships. Students who apply must research one of three science related prompts and prepare a virtual presentation for a panel of judges in February. Students must apply by February 8th.
North Carolina lawmakers receive info on education improvement programs
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Tuesday received updates on several programs aimed at improving education in the state, from reading progress following the Excellent Public Schools Act to the NC Promise Tuition Plan. Amy Rhyne, the Department of Public Instruction's Office of...
Officials: Risk of hitting a deer higher in the fall
State officials on Monday reminded drivers of a higher risk for deer-related crashes in the fall and that insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes. “Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and...
