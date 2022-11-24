Read full article on original website
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd
Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Tickets to The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long, December 4th
The Ridgefield Playhouseis adding sing-alongs to its list of favorite things this December! Bring the entire family for an engaging, interactive community experience on Sunday, December 4, 2022 when it presents The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at 2pm, as part of the Xfinity Family Series and Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series. This is NOT your average movie screening- it’s a major audience participation event! Not only is this a chance to watch the beloved classic back on the big screen in magnificent Technicolor and glorious cinemascope, it also includes subtitles for all the songs. Come dressed as your favorite thing, as we there will be a costume competition, and everyone gets a “fun pack” filled with props to use throughout the show! Come early with your holiday shopping list in hand, because beginning at 1pm in the lobby will be a Holiday Market! You will find unique gifts and stocking stuffers from local vendors including GoodThings Organics, The Rooted Plow, Juju Bee Love, Music & Arts, Rockwater Pottery, Patricia’s Presents, and Unique Boutique. The market will stay opening during the screening and for an hour post show, so you can browse and shop! Be sure to stop by the bar and order a beer from von Trapp Brewing! This will be an event not to miss for families and kids at heart alike! Ticket holders can visit Bareburger (38 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer with your entrée when you show your ticket!
hudsonvalleyone.com
Holiday in Saugerties December 4
A Holiday in the Village of Saugerties will be held on Sunday, December 4 starting at noon. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The festivities include a community tree-lighting, a deejay playing music, the great toy giveaway sponsored by Bob Siracusano, Santa and his elves, horsedrawn carriage rides, a craft and bake sale, open house in all the shops with goodies and activities throughout.
Here's Where to Buy A Christmas Tree in Ulster County This Weekend
It's that time of the year! Thanksgiving is officially behind us and Christmas is on the way. Whether you're looking for a tall, mighty tree to rival to fill a chalet with vaulted ceilings or a compact, bushy little fir—this list is sure to please. From Accord to Woodstock and everywhere in between, here's where to score gorgeous tree in Ulster County this weekend.
Demolished: The Hudson Valley Says Goodbye to Another Great Diner
Another popular Hudson Valley diner is no more. Always sad to see a great diner close after many years, and even sadder when the building is completely demolished. Diners are a National treasure, and a Hudson Valley treasure you could say, with so many great ones throughout the area. Diners offer a wide range of foods, mostly American cuisine, a casual atmosphere, and, characteristically, a combination of booths served by a waitstaff and a long sit-down counter with direct service. Many diners have extended hours with some open 24 hours.
Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Wappingers Falls
A top-prize winning ticket for the November 25 Take 5 evening drawing was sold in Wappingers Falls.
Parallel Parking Capital of New York is This Hudson Valley Town
There are a ton of things to love about one Dutchess County town but if you aren't good at parallel parking you might as well forget trying to visit...LOL!. You already know that the Hudson Valley is full of towns and cities that have a ton of things to offer. We've told you numerous times about one town/city that we love to visit a few times a year that has something for everyone.
One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany
One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School
If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home
CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
Where To Eat The Most Delicious Pizza in Westchester NY
Pizza is synonymous with New York, but Westchester has their fair share of good pizza, I mean legendary kind of pizza. Here I bring you on a tour around Westchester county featuring the best and the most highly rated new and original pizzerias dating all the way back to 1942. Grab a napkin, it’s now time to start salivating.
Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store
One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside a Moody and Maximalist Home That’s Loaded With Purpose in Upstate New York
George Abbott and Michael Lupo were missing that “prolonged-dorm-early-20s kind of time with friends,” when they decided to buy a home in the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. “During the early pandemic, we rented houses with friends and we had such a wonderful time hanging out with them,” Abbott says. “It was so great that we thought, What if we got a place and the entire point was to just bring friends and do adult sleepovers?”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jeter’s castle up for auction
GREENWOOD LAKE – Want to buy a castle in Orange County? Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter’s wants to sell his Tiedemann Castle on four acres of waterfront property on Greenwood Lake. According to Paramount Realty USA, the property will be put up for auction on December 15...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two rescued from distressed sailboat on Hudson River Saturday night
BEACON – Two people were rescued from a sailboat that was taking on water in the Hudson River on Saturday night near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The City of Beacon Fire Department fielded the call around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, 2022. The Beacon Fire Department requested a marine unit...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Five top-shelf gifts for the liquor cabinet, each made in Ulster County
When most Americans want a bottle of liquor, they reach for a mass-produced brand that’s available the world over. Many of us who indulge in such libations have yet to catch up with the explosion in local distilleries that has been happening. Every liquor you’re looking for can be...
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
