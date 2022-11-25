Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
From Miu Miu to Birkenstock: The hottest brands and products of 2022
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. 2022 has been a year of travel, events and relative freedom, compared to the two years prior. That’s reflected in the latest Year in Fashion report from global fashion shopping app Lyst, which analyses the shopping behaviour of over 200 million global consumers a year, including search data on and off the platform (including Google), product views, sales and social media activity, to determine the hottest brands and products.
voguebusiness.com
Starface team bets on ‘slugging’ skincare craze for new brand launch
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick, the serial entrepreneurs behind “acne positive” skincare line Starface, are onto their next venture: Futurewise, a line of products spun from the skincare craze known as slugging, that launched in November. As the duo’s fourth brand launch in three years, Futurewise’s strategy was born from lessons learned from its predecessors.
voguebusiness.com
Alberta Ferretti takes America
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Alberta Ferretti flew to Los Angeles last week to pitch...
voguebusiness.com
Why virtual shopping still matters for the holidays
This article on virtual shopping is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Stores are open for the holidays, and...
People Are Sharing Normal "American" Things That Are Really Not Normal At All According To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
voguebusiness.com
Sidney Toledano named head of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. LVMH Fashion Group chairman and CEO Sidney Toledano has been elected for a two-year term as head of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, as Ralph Toledano exits. Sidney Toledano has been leading LVMH’s Fashion Group since 2018, and was...
Comments / 0