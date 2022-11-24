ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Hot 99.1

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show

It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Photos: Lake George kicks off the holidays with song and light

Thousands flocked to Lake George Village Saturday evening filling Shepard Park, the sidewalks up and down Canada Street, Beach Road and the Lakefront Walkway for the Annual Lite up the Village celebration. The crowd size appeared to be the largest yet in the festival’s 25-year history, and the Village and Town of Lake George, in anticipation of a large turnout, had expanded the scope of the celebration to entertain the crowd.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside a Moody and Maximalist Home That’s Loaded With Purpose in Upstate New York

George Abbott and Michael Lupo were missing that “prolonged-dorm-early-20s kind of time with friends,” when they decided to buy a home in the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. “During the early pandemic, we rented houses with friends and we had such a wonderful time hanging out with them,” Abbott says. “It was so great that we thought, What if we got a place and the entire point was to just bring friends and do adult sleepovers?”
GERMANTOWN, NY
nippertown.com

Capital Rep’s Yellow Brick Road Has a Few Potholes

ALBANY – Capital Rep has chosen to usher in the holiday season with a 1987 rendition of The Wizard of Oz written for the Royal Shakespeare Company. This production packs a lot in its two and a half hours. Much good, some bad, and some ugly. To begin, the production is filled with more good than bad or ugly, making the latter two stand out even more.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Parachuting Santa returns to Ballston Spa

This Ballston Spa Santa wasn’t traveling by sleigh today. This afternoon, Santa Claus and three of his elves parachuted from a plane to the Ellms’ Christmas Tree Farm. He was greeted by a crowd of children that rushed him as soon as he landed. The farm has been...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Hot 99.1

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock mourns the loss of one of its own

Woodstock gathered this morning to pay tribute to one of their own. Messages of love and respect piled up on social media as a town said goodbye to a man affectionately known as Jogger John. A symbolic sweeping of the Green occurred which is what John could be seen doing on any given day over the last 50+ years. He will be missed.
WOODSTOCK, NY
WUPE

The Berkshires Has a Gingerbread House for Rent and It’s Amazing!

You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
LEE, MA
94.3 Lite FM

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY

